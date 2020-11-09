Three-year-old boy drowns at Edenvale home pool

A 3-year-old boy was declared dead on Sunday afternoon after he drowned at a residence in Edenvale.

According to ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, its paramedics arrived on the scene at 12:49 where they found the boy’s family trying to rush him to hospital.

“Medics carefully took the child and assessed him, finding no signs of life. CPR and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated in an effort to revive the child.

“Unfortunately, after 40 minutes and despite the effort of the paramedics, no vital signs returned and the child was declared dead. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known,” Meiring said.

