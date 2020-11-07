Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Laerskool Bekker pupil drowns and Hennenman farmer murdered

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Friday, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 734,175, with 1,761 new cases identified since the last report, the health department has announced.

72 deaths have also been reported today: 25 from Eastern Cape, 7 from Gauteng, 9 from the Free State, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 16 from Limpopo, 3 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 19,749. Of the 72 deaths reported today, 7 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

According to a report released by the Gauteng education department on Friday morning, teachers at Laerskool Bekker in Magaliesburg were negligent and that lead to one of the children in their care drowning on the same day as Parktown Boys High School’s Enock Mpianzi at the beginning of the year.

Keamohetswe Shaun Seboko, in Grade 7, was due to go to high school next year, if a mysterious drowning not robbed 30-year-old Lucia Seboko of her eldest son in January.

A sombre atmosphere has descended on the town of Hennenman in the Free State, after a prominent farmer and his son were brutally attacked.

Pieter Hills was killed at Zwartpan farm, and his 26-year-old son Eddie was badly wounded.

It was earlier reported that the two men were found by the family’s domestic worker, Anna Bochedi, early on Friday morning. The attack took place at around 7pm on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa responded to the ATM’s questions as to whether he intended on taking any action against the executive members, in accordance with the Executive Members’ Ethics Act, and he said no findings had so far been made. He indicated that he would apply his mind to any action that needs to be taken once findings and recommendations had been made.

Queen of Afro-soul Simphiwe Dana has ‘come out’.

Making the announcement on Twitter on Thursday, the artist said: “This me. I’m gay,” adding: “I know coming out means Africa will block me. But, after a lot of thinking, I’m ok with it. I’m marrying a woman, and I’ve never been happier.”

After breaking her silence earlier this week, Nikita Murray – the woman named in the video of media personality Katlego Maboe’s cheating confessional – has raised more questions than answers.

Liquor Law and Business Consultants’ Vincent Bergh, on behalf of Nikita and her husband Matthew Murray, said the allegations made in the video were “wild”.

The fairytale rise to prestige is a staple of children’s books, and for Glenton Stuurman those dreams just keep coming true as the 28-year-old paceman was named in a Proteas squad for the first time when new convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang announced a 24-man group on Friday for both the ODIs and the T20 Internationals against England starting on November 27.

Orlando Pirates might be way out in front, but assistant coach Fadlu Davids knows very well not to underestimate Kaizer Chiefs going into the second leg of the MTN8 semifinals at the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Bucs made a good impression when they thumped Amakhosi 3-0 in the first leg, courtesy of goals from Zakhele Lepasa, Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch, leaving Amakhosi with a mountain to climb tomorrow.

Freshened-up Audi TT RS makes landfall

Seemingly set to be the final encore with no model planned, Audi has officially released pricing and specification details for the long awaited facelift TT RS.

Shown as long ago as February last year in the run-up to the Geneva Motor Show, the updates are mainly reserved for the interior and exterior, but not the drivetrain which once again consists of a seven-speed S tronic gearbox paired to Ingolstadt’s five-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine that sends 294kW/480Nm to all four corners.

While only due in 2022, the next generation Mitsubishi Triton will reportedly be different from the equivalent Nissan Navara as opposed to being a rebadged exercise reported until now.

This is according to Yokohama’s Global Product Planning Head Ivan Espinosa, who told Australia’s motoring.com.au via a virtual meeting after the launch of the facelift Navara that it will still have input of the newcomer anticipated to premiere two years after the Triton.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.