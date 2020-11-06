General 6.11.2020 02:39 pm

Probe into ‘mountain’ of cheese dumped in Centurion

Keitumetse Maako
The 'mountain' of cheese' discovered in Centurion. Picture: Facebook/Kenric Wood.

Clover remained tight-lipped about whether or not it was expired stock.

An investigation has been launched into a “mountain” of cheese found dumped on a field in Mnandi, Centurion, on Thursday.

A member of the community shared on social media a picture of a heap of processed Clover cheese.

“There was way too much of it and not in boxes for it to be from a supermarket,” the social media post said.

Clover’s brand manager Danette van Niekerk said a probe had been launched into the matter.

“Since this incident has been brought to our attention, we immediately dispatched a dedicated team to clean up the area and launched an urgent investigation into the matter.”

Van Niekerk said the company took transgressions of “this nature” seriously as they strived to comply with the laws of this country.

While she remained tight-lipped about whether or not it was expired stock, she said: “At Clover, we pride ourselves in delivering quality nutrition to South Africans every day.”

Van Niekerk also thanked the local municipality for assistance in the matter.

