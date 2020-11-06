14,338 drivers charged in Gauteng during ‘Transport Month’

Gauteng traffic police have called on motorists to adhere to road safety rules and regulations.

During October, “Transport Month” was observed under the theme “Together shaping the future of Transport”.

Traffic police carried out various operations throughout the province to enhance road safety and ensure compliance by all road users.

Operations included traffic monitoring, vehicle inspections, issuing traffic fines for offences, and crime-prevention initiatives during the roadblocks.

Various road safety education campaigns were also conducted by the officers in various corridors to discourage unsafe road user behaviour.

The following statistics were recorded by Gauteng traffic police from the period 1 October to 28 October 2020:

29,000 vehicles were stopped and inspected for roadworthiness, 80 were discontinued from operating on Gauteng roads due to unroadworthy conditions

14,338 drivers were charged for committing various road traffic offences

17 public transport vehicles were impounded for operating without operating licences

82 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

37 drivers were arrested for reckless and negligent driving as well as excessive speeding

19,900 vehicles were weighed for overloading, of which 1 140 were charged for overloading, and three drivers arrested for overloading

10 stolen vehicles were recovered

18 suspects were arrested for various crimes including being in possession of illegal firearms, drug dealing and theft of motor vehicles

Two suspects were arrested for fraud during an operation on the N1 South freeway, one was arrested after being found driving a car with a fraudulent licence disc, while the other suspect was found in possession of many documents such as identity documents and passports that could not be accounted for, as well as driving a vehicle without a driver’s licence.

Police also reiterated the importance of road users continuing to exercise caution during this period.

“Road safety must always be at the top of road users’ priorities. Drivers should always consider the threats posed by non-compliance with the rules and regulations of the road,” said Sello Maremane, Gauteng traffic police spokesperson.

The authorities have noted that road crashes, especially on weekends, continued unabated and posed a major challenge.

“Our statistics reveal a glaring picture of blatant disregard for the rules of the road, especially on weekends, often resulting in many fatalities.

“We have noted that human factors such as excessive speeding, jaywalking, reckless and negligent driving, distracted driving such as using a cellphone while driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol have contribute immensely to these fatal crashes,” added Maremane.

Police have encouraged all road users to be cautious on the roads by adhering to the prescribed road safety regulations at all times.

This article first appeared on Krugersdorp News and was republished with permission.

