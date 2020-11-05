Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Bushiris granted bail, Dudu Myeni and US elections

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

1,712 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in South Africa since the last report, taking the total number to 730,548, the health department has announced.

46 new deaths have also been recorded: 24 from Eastern Cape, 9 from Gauteng, 3 from the Free State, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 1 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19,585. Of the 46 deaths reported today, 9 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

Bail has been granted for the self-proclaimed prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, and others accused of theft, money laundering, and fraud in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning.

It was D-day for Bushiri, his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana, and Willah Mudolo and wife Zethu, who heard judgment in their bail applications. The five accused were arrested in October.

Magistrate Thandi Thelede granted bail to all accused except Willah Mudolo, and warned them not to interfere with the State’s case or to contact witnesses.

Various organisations have expressed their unhappiness about the announcement by Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi that the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefits for employees who are still unable to return to work due to the Covid-19 Level 1 lockdown regulations, will only be paid until 15 September 2020 with no further extension.

Twitter on Wednesday labeled as “misleading” a tweet from President Donald Trump claiming ballot irregularities, as a tight vote count in the presidential election was evolving.

Trump alleged that there had been “surprise ballot dumps” in states where he had been leading Democrat Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

Twitter had also taken a similar action against an earlier tweet by the president.

South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter is looking to collect “tens of billions” in taxes from people and institutions who are deliberately hiding it from the collection agency.

Kieswetter, speaking on a Ninety One webinar on Tuesday, says Sars has come across numerous schemes to avoid paying tax and is now diligently working to not only unwind them but also to collect what’s due.

Former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni has raised concern over the documents the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) used in her delinquent director case.

Testifying at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Myeni invoked her right to silence to matters pertaining to SAA.

Singer and former Jamali band member Mariechan Luiters recently took some time out to reflect on how much pressure she and her partner Manu Worldstar felt at the beginning of their relationship.

The pair, who have been dating for about a year, have a 12-year age gap between them.

Dutch cabin crew attendant Sandra Eckebus has been a flight attendant for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for 24 years. From the moment she started at the airline, she knew that working in the sky was perfect for her! Fast forward to 2020 when Covid-19 hit and turned the world, and the aviation industry, upside down.

Robust loose-forward Jeandre Rudolph is set to face the Sharks for a second time in a week in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition – but for two different teams.

After turning out for the Pumas against the Sharks in Nelspruit last Saturday, Rudolph joined the Cheetahs on Monday and is set to make his debut off the bench on Friday night in Durban.

“Jeandre had quite a good game against the Sharks last weekend; he made a few turnovers at the breakdown,” said Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie on Wednesday when he named his lineup for the match.

The Knights look on course for an easy win over the Warriors, while the Dolphins have a slightly tougher task to beat the Imperial Lions and the match between the Cape Cobras and the Titans is set for a thrilling conclusion going into the final day of the opening round of 4-Day Domestic Series matches.

The Knights are just three wickets away from victory against the Warriors in Bloemfontein, with the visitors still needing 193 runs to win. Their best hope is opener Matthew Breetzke, who is still at the crease with a defiant 71 not out.

Tyre giant Bridgestone has confirmed that its plant in Port Elizabeth will shut down on 15 November after a series of consultations with employees and unions.

The announcement comes after the Japanese brand announced in August that it had submitted a Section 189 proposal to close the plant due to the rise of not only cheaper marques, but also the declining need for older radial tyres.

Priced back in March, the range now comprises 36 derivatives split over the short wheelbase 90 and long wheelbase 110 with the biggest highlight being the 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium oil-burner in the D300 which joins the already available four-cylinder D240. Pumping-out 221kW/650Nm, the unit, like with the rest of the Defender range, is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with Solihull claiming a 0-100 km/h sprint of 6.7 seconds for the 90 and seven seconds for the 110.

