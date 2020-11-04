 
 
Bushiri a perfect example of ‘if you want to get rich, start a church’ – experts

‘My honest opinion is that these people are false prophets. They engage in spiritual witchcraft and put people under demonic hypnosis,’ says one expert.

Marizka Coetzer
04 Nov 2020
04:56:26 AM
Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri at the Pretoria Magistrates Court where he and his wife are appearing with 3 other accused for their bail application, 30 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The web of money laundering, theft, and fraud the self-proclaimed prophet from Malawi, Shepherd Bushiri, has found himself in is not uncommon, say various experts. Theologians said Bushiri is the perfect example of "if you want to get rich and not pay taxes, start a Christian church". In October the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, along with his wife, Mary, Lindiwe Ntlokwana, and two others were arrested in connection with the theft, money laundering, and fraud worth R102 million. Four of the five accused were expected back in court today when magistrate Thandi Thelede was expected to deliver...

