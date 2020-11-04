Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Maboe case mix-up and America decides between Trump and Biden

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Tuesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 in South Africa is 728, 836, with 1,241 new cases identified since the last report, the health department has announced.

74 new deaths have been identified: 35 from Eastern Cape, 6 from the Free State, 8 from Gauteng, 6 from KwaZulu-Natal, 8 from Northern Cape and 11 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of deaths to 19, 539.

Of the 74 deaths reported today, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development has explained why a woman removed documents during court proceedings at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court where prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary Bushiri, Willah and Zethu Mudolo and Landiwe Ntlokoane appeared on Monday.

Video clips have been circulating on social media showing a woman removing the magistrate’s documents, with some asking if it was the docket being stolen.

Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 3 November for allegedly breaching the stipulations of a protection order against him by estranged girlfriend Monique Muller.

Despite photos of Maboe arriving at the regional court, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said his court appearance did not happen because the prosecutor was unaware of the case, only finding about it today in media reports.

A good thundershower and rainwater flooding the streets prompts most people to think that the Vaal Dam is now full and that saving water is no longer a priority.

This could not be further from the truth.

Rand Water’s senior water quality specialist, Francois van Wyk, seeks to educate consumers about the Vaal Dam, its catchment areas and how difficult it is to achieve 100% capacity – even in the summer season.

Americans were voting on Tuesday under the shadow of a surging coronavirus pandemic to decide whether to reelect Republican Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing presidents in US history, or send Democrat Joe Biden to the White House.

A record-breaking number of early votes — some 100 million — have already been cast in an election that has the country on edge and is being closely watched in capitals around the world.

SAPO’s turnaround plan will be similar to the recovery plan which is being implemented at the SABC.

On Tuesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams told Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications that she was confident SAPO’s financial challenges would be addressed.

SAPO has, over the last four months, been unable to pay workers’ medical aid and pension fund contributions, employee risk benefits as well as tax (SARS) obligations.

Newly crowned Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, 24, is being showered with gifts that come with winning the coveted title of most beautiful woman in the country.

In what has been a whirlwind two weeks, Musida has stepped into her new luxury apartment in Sandton, Johannesburg. Situated in Central Square, the apartment will be her home for a year as is the tradition of previous pageant winners.

In June this year AKA launched his online subscription-based TV app, AKA TV and part of the exclusive content included The Braai Show with AKA.

The Braai Show aired episodes which saw the star catching up with celebrities such as Scoop Makhathini, Moozlie Yanga and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula over the charcoals.

Fans were required to pay a monthly subscription fee of R50 to view content.

According to Braai Show producer David Phume, the first episode will air on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 7.30pm.

The country’s biggest-selling beer and a shebeen staple was announced on Tuesday as the title sponsors for the next three seasons as the world’s oldest provincial competition enters a new era. This season’s Currie Cup will be a continuation of the Super Rugby Unlocked competition and will culminate in the final on January 23 which will allow all the Springboks to be available before South African rugby makes the bold leap into European rugby, with the four major franchises being involved in the Pro16 from February.

There was no place to hide for the beleaguered Stormers players on Monday as they were given a tongue-lashing by fuming coach John Dobson following the fiasco against the Bulls at Loftus last weekend.

In particular, it was the lack of commitment on defence and their failure to deal with the Bulls’ effective kicking game during the Super Rugby Unlocked clash that Dobson chose to put under the magnifying glass.

According to big lock forward JD Schickerling, the Cape Town side’s head coach, who described their 39-6 defeat as “embarrassing”, wanted the players to man-up and take responsibility before facing Griquas this weekend in Kimberley.

Ford has come out trumps in this year’s parts battle in its ongoing double cab warfare with Toyota. The locally assembled Ranger 2.0 SiT XLT has emerged victorious in the 2020 AA Kinsey Report on parts pricing, achieving the lowest total cost of service, repair and replacement parts in the popular double cab segment.

