Metrorail announces limited train service in Pretoria

Metrorail Gauteng has announced that limited train services would resume on Tuesday, using diesel locomotives.

The Mabopane station was closed in December 2019 due to cable theft, with the effects trickling down to the Technikon Rand station in Pretoria West.

Metrorail Gauteng spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said train services would only operate during morning peak (05:00-09:00) and the afternoon peak (15:00-19:00).

“The first-come-first-serve rule will apply due to Covid-19 requirements. The trains will only load 70% of the total capacity to allow for social distancing.

“For safety reasons and due to the severe impact of theft and vandalism, trains will not be able to stop at all stations, including Soshanguve, Kopanong, Wintersnest and Akasiaboom.

“Metrorail requests commuters and the local community to be patient and understanding during this time, as we work hard around the clock to repair the stations to acceptable conditions for trains to stop,” she said.

“Operational plans are at an advanced stage for Saulsville limited train service that will resume operations with effect from 16 November.

“Commuters are reminded that the country is still under lockdown level 1; therefore, commuters are expected to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distance. Metrorail has social distancing markings at the stations and in the trains,” Mofokeng said.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

