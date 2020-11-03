General 3.11.2020 08:50 am

WATCH: Man ‘vanishes’ after urinating on live electrical wire

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Man ‘vanishes’ after urinating on live electrical wire

Image: Screenshot

In CCTV footage, the man can be seen walking out of a shop and then looking for a spot so he could urinate.

Some Twitter users were left in shock and some in laughter after a man vanished as he was electrocuted by a live wire from an electrical pole.

In CCTV footage, the man can be seen walking out of a shop and then looking for a spot so he could urinate.

He approached the electrical pole – which seemed to have exposed live wires  – and it exploded when his urine came into contact with the wires.

The footage shows the man ‘vanishing’ from the scene after the explosion.

See reactions from Twitter users below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths

Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them

General Outa flooded with complaints from motorists over licence renewals

State Capture Ex-SAA board member Yakhe Kwinana denies R100m bribe claim


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition