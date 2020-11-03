WATCH: Man ‘vanishes’ after urinating on live electrical wire

Some Twitter users were left in shock and some in laughter after a man vanished as he was electrocuted by a live wire from an electrical pole.

In CCTV footage, the man can be seen walking out of a shop and then looking for a spot so he could urinate.

He approached the electrical pole – which seemed to have exposed live wires – and it exploded when his urine came into contact with the wires.

The footage shows the man ‘vanishing’ from the scene after the explosion.

See reactions from Twitter users below:

Hayibo where did he go to? This is straight up witchcraft pic.twitter.com/1Lr2qzlErp — serotoninless???? (@DrkLightYinYang) November 3, 2020

????????????????

Happens when you think everything is a toilet — Samantha Pensalfine (@SamanthaPen1201) November 3, 2020

Did he disintegrate into thin air? ???? — Doc Hassim (@JoeSoap88) November 3, 2020

He got the shock of his life. pic.twitter.com/7W6muWYzwb — Q (@Quinton_OG) November 3, 2020

