VIDEO: Man ‘vanishes’ after urinating on live electrical wire

In CCTV footage, the man can be seen walking out of a shop and then looking for a spot so he could urinate.

Some Twitter users were left in shock and some in laughter after a man vanished as he was electrocuted by a live wire from an electrical pole.

He approached the electrical pole – which seemed to have exposed live wires  – and it exploded when his urine came into contact with the wires.

The footage shows the man ‘vanishing’ from the scene after the explosion.

