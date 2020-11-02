Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the suspects, says her lawyer

Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the five suspects who appeared at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court last week in connection with Senzo Meyiwa’s murder, says her attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy.

This after leaked documents doing the rounds on social media suggested police were investigating Khumalo’s involvement in Meyiwa’s death.

The documents detailing the investigation were leaked, indicating the police wanted cellphone records of the singer to confirm whether she communicated with one of the accused on the day of the shooting.

However, he lawyer has confirmed she does not know any of the suspects, adding that the singer had not been formally charged.

“The investigation, the statements, the events that unfolded have been thoroughly analysed by the police over the years, but there is no knowledge of the five individuals,” Moonsamy told eNCA on Monday.

Moonsamy said she could neither confirm or deny if Khumalo and her mother consulted a traditional healer a day after Senzo’s murder at the singer’s home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

“If it is the case or not the case the reality is that at that point, the emotional trauma was what beset her. I’m not aware, there may have been a meeting with a traditional healer. If something of that nature were to happen to me, I would want to call my pastor with my mom, knowing that my mom or her mom was there just for the sake of, if that was the case , of wanting to.”

Moonsamy released a statement on Sunday, clarifying she had not been charged or implicated in the Meyiwa case.

“Our client notes the recent developments of which at this sad time allowed her the opportunity to remain private in the best interest of herself and children especially that of the daughter she has with Mr. Meyiwa. We wish to place it on record that our client is not implicated nor charged in this matter and is therefore not a suspect,” read the statement.

“We note that the so-called ‘leaked document’, has been leaked with malicious intentions and urge that neither individual nor other parties interrupt in the process of the investigation being undertaken by the police. We further note that our client has been subject to years of harassment and innuendos regarding this matter.”

Five suspects were arrested and appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with Meyiwa’s murder on Tuesday last week. The case was postponed to 27 November.

