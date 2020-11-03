Daily news update: Covid-19 update, Bushiri bail application and municipalities now owe Eskom R31.5bn

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Monday, the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 727,595, with 772 new cases identified since the last report, the health department has announced.

54 new deaths have also been recorded: 24 from Eastern Cape, 13 from the Free State, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Limpopo, 1 from Mpumalanga, 9 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number Covid-19 deaths to 19,465. Of the 54 deaths reported today, 4 reportedly occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said the health department.

Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana, Willah Mudolo and his wife Zethu, were arrested in October on charges of theft, money laundering and fraud.

Magistrate Thandi Thelede heard the State’s arguments on Monday morning on why the five accused should not be granted bail.

Willah did not apply for bail.

In Eskom’s 2019 annual report it already said: “Recently, we obtained a default judgment against Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality and have attached their movable assets in an attempt to recover amounts due. We have also started issuing summonses to municipalities as an alternative measure to recover outstanding debt. Summonses have been issued to a further 15 municipalities.”

This was after it had reached 51 payment agreements with defaulting municipalities by the end of March 2019.

Nzuza is out on R50 000 bail after being charged with fraud and corruption in connection with the irregular 2017 Durban Solid Waste contract of more than R430 million.

Nzuza’s bail conditions state he should not get involved in any supply chain management and tender processes.

One of the city manager’s job functions is to sign off on all tenders, but Kaunda said this function had now been delegated to Cele.

On further questioning he had admitted to smoking “weed” at home. Rakang had then become argumentative and, because of that, Ebrahim concluded that he was under the influence of drugs, which was outlawed by company policy.

However, Rakang, representing himself at the hearing at the CCMA offices in Johannesburg, denied that he was “under the influence”, and questioned why he had been allowed to continue working that day if this had been the case.

Two suspects aged 37 and 44 are expected to appear in the Jeppe Magistrate’s Court on Monday and Tuesday on charges of fraud and theft of alcohol worth R6.8 million.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said on Saturday, 31 October, members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit along with City Deep border policing members stopped two delivery trucks loaded with exclusive liquors.

“The cash van was driven to Olievenhout Street and parked at an open veld before the suspects allegedly used explosives to bomb it. The suspects fled the scene with undisclosed amount of money,” Muridili told The Citizen.

According to the Hawks’ Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the CIT truck was attacked by 12 suspects driving four different vehicles.

“The suspects forced the G4S guards out of the vehicle and disarmed them before detonating explosives to gain access to the cash in the safe.”

Mulamu said the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money, which has since been recovered. The tow truck was fatally shot in the chest after a chase ensued.

A spiritually inclined South African speaking to The Citizen on condition of anonymity explained the ancestral name is personal, saying that person is the only one who knows why the name was chosen.

“Usually when people who have accepted their ancestral calling, the name comes from the ancestor who gifted them the power. Possibly if it’s from their grandmother or female figure in the family they would call themselves Gogo, if a male figure gave them the power, they would refer to themselves as Mkhulu.”

The DJs and musicians have always wanted to work together and take their other interests forward. They are all well-travelled and wanted to bring those experiences to South Africa.

They all have a keen interest in food and decided to collaborate at a venue where people can enjoy good sounds and food.

The Pietermaritzburg-born left-back has been given a new lease on life under Gavin Hunt and has done fairly well so far. And while he admits that their defensive displays need to improve, he says they need to look more at the positives to help them grow as a team.

“From all the games that we have won, we need to take out all the positives and try to work on into the following games,” said Zulu on Monday. Mercedes’ Wolff insists his ‘partnership’ with Hamilton is not ‘finished’ Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff may revise his role as leader of Formula One’s record seven-time champions, but he does not believe that his glorious partnership with Lewis Hamilton is set to end. The Austrian boss made this clear late on Sunday after the six-time champion’s record 93rd career victory clinched this season’s teams’ title – following comments by Hamilton that suggested he may be considering retirement.

The Toyota Hilux has been South Africa’s best-selling bakkie and new vehicle for over two decades and one which always attracts a lot of attention at the unveiling of an all-new or updated model.

For the last few years though, it has been facing a bitter war with the Ford Ranger for the best-selling bakkie crown, a battle that is likely to get more intense following its most extensive refresh of recent years last month. Now packing 150kW/500Nm, the Hilux has gone up against the 157kW/500Nm Ranger in our latest comparison test at Gerotek. Stay tuned for the full report and figures.

