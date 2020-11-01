General 1.11.2020 05:00 am

Daily news update: Localised flooding, Lotto results, Sean Connery has died, Black Lawyers Association questions Julius Malema

Citizen reporter
Daily news update: Localised flooding, Lotto results, Sean Connery has died, Black Lawyers Association questions Julius Malema

07 Jun 2009 - Sean Connery | Image: Gallo Images by Wessel Oosthuizen

An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Localised flooding expected in parts of the country this weekend

Motorists travel along Klipspruit Valley Road in Klipspruit, Soweto, 5 October 2020, during heavy rains which resulted in flooding in certain parts of Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Expected heavy rains in parts of the country could lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

The expected floods could result in difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 31 October 2020

Get your lotto results right here on The Citizen. Picture: iStock

Here are the winning numbers for Saturday, 24 October 2020

Lotto: 13, 26, 35, 45, 49, 50 Bonus Ball: 5

Lotto Plus 1: 20, 24, 26, 27, 38, 51 Bonus Ball: 5

Lotto Plus 2:9, 19, 28, 29, 43 51 Bonus Ball: 26

BREAKING: Legendary British actor Sean Connery has died

07 Jun 2009 – Sean Connery | Image: Gallo Images by Wessel Oosthuizen

According to a report filed by BBC on Saturday, legendary British actor Sean Connery has died, aged 90.

The actor, best known for playing fictional spy James Bond in seven films, celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

Black Lawyers Association questions Julius Malema’s fitness to serve on Judicial Service Commission

Julius Malema in court at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court as he and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face charges of Assault against a police officer, 13 October 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition