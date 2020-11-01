Daily news update: Localised flooding, Lotto results, Sean Connery has died, Black Lawyers Association questions Julius Malema

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Localised flooding expected in parts of the country this weekend

Expected heavy rains in parts of the country could lead to localised flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

The expected floods could result in difficult driving conditions on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility.

Lotto and Lotto Plus results, Saturday, 31 October 2020

Here are the winning numbers for Saturday, 24 October 2020

Lotto: 13, 26, 35, 45, 49, 50 Bonus Ball: 5

Lotto Plus 1: 20, 24, 26, 27, 38, 51 Bonus Ball: 5

Lotto Plus 2:9, 19, 28, 29, 43 51 Bonus Ball: 26

BREAKING: Legendary British actor Sean Connery has died

According to a report filed by BBC on Saturday, legendary British actor Sean Connery has died, aged 90.

The actor, best known for playing fictional spy James Bond in seven films, celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

Black Lawyers Association questions Julius Malema’s fitness to serve on Judicial Service Commission