Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, weekend in jail for Bushiris, Zuma loses court bid and Tshwane gets new mayor

As of Friday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 723,682, with 1,912 new cases identified since the last report, the health department has announced.

66 new deaths have also been recorded: 21 from Eastern Cape, 2 from Gauteng, 7 from the Free State, 8 from KwaZulu-Natal, 2 from Mpumalanga, 18 from North West, 4 from Northern Cape and 4 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 19, 230. Of the 66 deaths reported today, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

The bail application of the self-proclaimed prophet, his wife and three others in the Pretoria Magistrates Court has been reserved for next week Monday.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, his wife Mary, Landiwe Ntlokwana and two others will have to spend another weekend behind bars as they wait for Magistrate Thandi Thelede to hand down the outcome of the application.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s leave to appeal a ruling by another court, which stated he was reckless in instituting a review of then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture Report in 2016.

Zuma had applied for leave to appeal an order by a full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, which had directed him to pay, in his personal capacity and on a punitive scale, the costs of a failed application to review and set aside a decision by Madonsela at the time.

DA’s Randall Williams has been elected as the new executive mayor of Tshwane. Out of 125 votes, 97 were in his favour, 25 for EFF’s MoAfrika Mabogwana and one spoilt vote. Tshwane ANC abstained their votes.

The ANC made a surprise announcement before the vote that it would not be fielding any candidates.

A major 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Turkey on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with initial reports indicating damage to buildings but no immediate casualties.

The quake, which was felt from Istanbul to Athens, hit close to the Turkish resort city of Izmir, which has around three million residents.

The Johannesburg high court has set aside the Special Commercial Crimes Court’s decision to deny former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi bail and replaced it with an order that he should be “admitted to bail”.

Handing down judgement on Friday, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered that Agrizzi be granted bail to the full value of the purchase price of a property he bought in Italy.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has imposed an administrative penalty of R161 million on former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste for breaching sections of the Financial Markets Act that prohibit an insider from disclosing inside information and/or encouraging or discouraging another person to deal in securities related to the inside information.

Opinions were divided among Twitter users after a motorist was filmed refusing to hand his licence to the traffic officer who stopped him for skipping a red traffic light.

In a video circulating on the social media platform, the motorist is heard arguing with the traffic officer in S’pitori (Pretoria slang) over who was wrong due to the fact they both skipped the traffic light.

Supporters who voiced their concerns over Katlego Maboe’s livelihood following his recent cheating scandal will be happy to know the TV presenter will not be affected by OUTsurance’s decision to stop airing all the ads that feature him.

OUTsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar in reply to The Citizen said the insurance company was aware of a petition launched to help Maboe keep his job in the OUTsurance ads a little longer.

What a turn of events. Media personalities Phelo Bala and Moshe Ndiki have openly shared they are back together and celebrating their one-year anniversary.

This is surprising as in July the two were on the brink of a nasty breakup, legal charges were laid with both accusing each other of abuse. It was reported by Sunday Sun Bala had obtained a protection order against Ndiki who left him with a bleeding gash to his head.

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will go head-to-head in the first leg of the semifinals of the MTN8 on Saturday, in an intriguing match-up between the two Soweto giants, that should provide plenty of thrills and spills even with no fans inside Orlando Stadium.

Phakaaathi Editor Jonty Mark takes a look at five things to look out for as the Buccaneers and Amakhosi face off for the first time this season.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has already accepted that there is no way Cricket South Africa will be able to hold their AGM on December 5, but that does not mean the new interim board of directors he announced on Friday are there for a holiday.

Mthethwa tasked the interim board with completing their mandate within three months, although he did leave the door open for their term of office to be extended.

The Automobile Association (AA) has released its final petrol fuel prediction for November by announcing a larger than previously reported reduction come on Wednesday (3 November).

Commenting on the concluding report tabled by the Central Energy Fund on Friday (30 October), the AA said it expects the price of petrol to drop by 27 cents a litre instead of the previously estimated 14 to 17 cents.

