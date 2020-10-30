General 30.10.2020 12:57 pm

Watch: Motorist, traffic cop argue over who’s wrong after they both skip red light

Citizen reporter
Watch: Motorist, traffic cop argue over who’s wrong after they both skip red light

The unnamed driver who argued with the traffic cop. Image: Screenshot

The matter prompted some responses in the Twitter streets, with one user claiming that the incident was staged.

Opinions were divided among Twitter users after a motorist was filmed refusing to hand his licence to the traffic officer who stopped him for skipping a red traffic light.

In a video circulating on the social media platform, the motorist is heard arguing with the traffic officer in S’pitori (Pretoria slang) over who was wrong due to the fact they both skipped the traffic light.

“I passed the red light only because I saw you do the same…..I was gonna stop. You also didn’t stop at the red light along with that white Quantum (minibus taxi), but I am the only one who needs to held responsible for his actions,” the motorist said.

“What about that Quantum?” he asked.

After going back and forth, the traffic officer asked the motorist for his licence which he refused to provide.

“There was no siren or no blue lights on when you also passed the traffic light. I’m not going to give you my licence rather we  write each other traffic fine tickets,” he further said before the officer walked away.

The matter prompted some responses in the Twitter streets with one user claiming that the incident was staged.

See some reactions from Twitter users below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition