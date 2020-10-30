Watch: Motorist, traffic cop argue over who’s wrong after they both skip red light

Opinions were divided among Twitter users after a motorist was filmed refusing to hand his licence to the traffic officer who stopped him for skipping a red traffic light.

In a video circulating on the social media platform, the motorist is heard arguing with the traffic officer in S’pitori (Pretoria slang) over who was wrong due to the fact they both skipped the traffic light.

“I passed the red light only because I saw you do the same…..I was gonna stop. You also didn’t stop at the red light along with that white Quantum (minibus taxi), but I am the only one who needs to held responsible for his actions,” the motorist said.

“What about that Quantum?” he asked.

After going back and forth, the traffic officer asked the motorist for his licence which he refused to provide.

“There was no siren or no blue lights on when you also passed the traffic light. I’m not going to give you my licence rather we write each other traffic fine tickets,” he further said before the officer walked away.

The matter prompted some responses in the Twitter streets with one user claiming that the incident was staged.

See some reactions from Twitter users below:

From what this guy is saying, he was behind the Traffic officials and the quantum. The two jumped a red robot, and he did as they did, then they stopped him. They are all wrong. South African Traffic and police officials think the law doesn’t apply to them. — Kokwele M. Phillix ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? (@Matome_Kay) October 29, 2020

At first i thought it was acted, you know two friends messing around but i realised noh maan the acting was just too great, could only mean that its real ????????????????????????. Yes hold them accountable Chief, write him a ticket too???????????????? pic.twitter.com/u4jyBiL8Js — #MadilaOutNow Check pinned tweet for links (@RealDMK_SA) October 29, 2020

He decided to ignore taxi driver and decide to come after Corolla. ???? pic.twitter.com/rlLZY0yCmB — VIRGO (@Kali_Kalito4) October 29, 2020

As from today this man is our president, please help us to find him. — Sir TJ Motaung (@Teboho_Sebata) October 29, 2020

Damn funny you can tell that this was staged ????????????????they even removed registration number plate. pic.twitter.com/4o4ww1TTAb — King Nino (@KingNinoBlackD1) October 29, 2020

