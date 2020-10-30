Better transport system planned for Gauteng

The Gauteng department of roads and transport is looking to expand the provincial road network, prioritising rail transport and mapping and digitising all minibus taxi routes in the province.

These are only a few of the department’s plans for “smart mobility” it seeks to implement by 2030.

The department’s strategy looks at taking advantage of the province’s standing as a gateway to Africa to position it as a freight and logistics hub for both the country and the continent.

“Simply put, the plan we are bringing to the people of our province is about making mobility convenient,” said public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo.

“It is the blueprint of all the work we will be doing to integrate public transport and build a smart transport infrastructure that leverages on available technology.”

As part of the plan’s key objective of integrating all modes of transport to make travel more efficient for commuters, the department has already made strides in operationalising the Transport Authority of Gauteng.

He said this institution was critical in ensuring municipalities and provincial government aligned their transport planning.

“As the host of the Smarter Mobility Africa Conference, I am confident Gauteng is on a par with other world cities in prioritising smart mobility,” said Mamabolo.

He said the smart mobility vision involved creating connected and integrated transport systems which offer flexibility and efficiency.

He said this connectivity and integration would cut across all modes of transport forming a compact, integrated and efficient transport system.

He said the 2030 plan was anchored on the three strategic focus areas of infrastructure, operations and institutions.

“These focus areas are underpinned by technology and green transport, including non-motorised transport.”

“We should improve capacity. First, to move freight back to rail and, second, to use technology to manage the movement of trucks to the ports and back,” said Mamabolo.

The plan also highlights the need to build strong institutions that support its implementation over the next 10 years

He said other key projects to be implemented include expanding the road network to connect new nodes.

“These new links should be equipped with intelligent transport systems integrated into other systems. We plan to expand the Gauteng rapid rail link to ease congestion. The Gautrain will be integrated with other modes of transport.

This will be done through a dedicated freight road and rail bypass on the periphery of Gauteng supporting new intermodal terminals developed by Transnet.

He said the department was working with all spheres of the government to use smart mobility to reduce traffic congestion, increase road safety and improve the environment.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

