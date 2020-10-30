Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Zondo vs Zuma, Shivambu fails to convince NPA and ministerial performance agreements

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 721,770, with 2,056 new cases identified since the last report.

53 Covid-19 related deaths were also reported today: 37 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng, 5 from the Free State, 5 from KwaZulu Natal, and 2 from Mpumalanga.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 19 164. Of the 53 deaths reported today, 15 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 3 from the Free State, 7 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauteng and 1 from KwaZulu-Natal.

The chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has clarified “once and for all” the “historical, personal and family relations” former president Jacob Zuma previously said he believed were the source of Zondo’s bias against him.

According to Zondo, Zuma was referring to his (Zondo’s) former relationship from about 25 years ago with a woman whose sister is Zuma’s now-estranged wife, Thobeka Madiba-Zuma.

In January, Mthembu said Ramaphosa had entered into performance agreements with ministers, premiers and director-generals.

Last year, it was announced that members of the Cabinet would sign performance agreements with the president after the conclusion of the medium-term strategic framework of government.

Mthembu announced that performance agreement assessments would take place on a six-monthly basis, twice a year for all ministers and government departments.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is expected to be tried for common assault in February next year.

This, after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) denied the representations he made to it on why he should not be prosecuted.

NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said his case was postponed to 11 February 2021 for trial.

The police colonel who has accused EFF leader Julius Malema and party MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of assaulting him has had another bruising day on the stand, with his motivation for opening a case against the pair being brought into question.

However, another altercation during a break in the proceedings received significant attention on social media as Malema and Ndlozi were involved in an exchange of words with a man believed to be a member of the prosecution who was blocking their entry to the dock.

Earlier, Cosatu parliamentary organiser Matthew Parks spoke out against the planned freezing of salary increases. He said while the federation accepts the wage freeze of senior managers and politicians, any talk of a wage freeze for lowly paid public servants would be regarded as a direct attack on collective bargaining.

”We will only take the government seriously when it reduces the exorbitant salaries and perks of the executive and management at all levels of government, including scrapping the insulting perks afforded to the executive under the Ministerial Hand Book.”

Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musida’s hair, or lack thereof, has been the talk of the town since she was crowned on Saturday evening.

Many believe that this is an empowering moment for women of all kinds as it puts yet another way of wearing one’s hair front and centre – another win in the ongoing battle for representation.

However, this has left one question on everyone’s mind, what happens to all those sponsored hair treatments and extensions in the Miss SA prize pack from companies such as Strands of Love and Veaudry?

In another episode of ‘drink your water’ in the Mzansi celeb scene, musician Bongekile ‘Babes Wodumo’ Simelane and longtime partner Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo are engaged.

Mampintsha went down on one knee during a live interview at the Gagasi FM studios in Durban on Thursday afternoon.

Jake White has taken the mickey before when it comes to playing mind games against the opposition, and the veteran coach was at it again on Thursday as he named his Bulls team for their big derby match against the Stormers in Pretoria on Saturday.

Phakaaathi sat down with former Orlando Pirates attacking star Daine Klate and ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger Josta Dladla this week to discuss the Saturday’s MTN8 semifina, first leg between the Buccaneers and Amakhosi, as well as the other semifinal, first leg between Bloemfontein Celtic and SuperSport United.

“Like no other motorcycle before” it is how BMW describes its R 18, “both technically and in terms of design style. The most powerful boxer-powered bike ever made, the two-cylinder engine has a displacement of 1 802 cc and produces 67 kW at 4 750 rpm and 158 Nm of torque with 150 Nm being between 2 000 to 4 000 rpm.

Known for its wacky creations such as the Nissan Micra-based but Jaguar Mark II inspired Viewt, the Rolls-Royce aping Galue and most famously, the Toyota V6-powered Orochi sport car, the new Buddy is based on the Toyota RAV4 but features a front-end facia similar to the 1980s era Chevrolet C/K pick-up and two-door K5 Blazer SUV.

