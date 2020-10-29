 
 
Bushiri ranked second on list of five richest pastors in SA

General 1 min ago

Bushiri, his wife, 39, as well as co-accused Willah and Zethu Mudolo and Landiwe Sindani appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Sipho Mabena
29 Oct 2020
04:57:06 AM
A fleet of three private jets, a Rolls-Royce Black Badge, a Bentley Bentayga and an Aston Martin One-77, as well as a mansion in the leafy suburbs of Pretoria east. These are allegedly some of the assets of Enlightened Christian Gathering leader Shepherd Bushiri, 37, presently in custody with his wife Mary and three others on charges of money laundering and fraud involving R102 million. Bushiri, his wife, 39, as well as co-accused Willah and Zethu Mudolo and Landiwe Sindani appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud and money laundering. Not only is the Malawian pastor ranked...

