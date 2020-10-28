Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Kelly in leaked Senzo documents, Ramaphosa address and Chiefs’ transfer ban appeal

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 cases is 717, 851 with 1,092 new cases identified since the last report, the health department has announced.

Recoveries now stand at 647, 833, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%

45 Covid-19 deaths were reported today: 10 from Eastern Cape, 4 from gauging, 12 from Free State, 5 from KwaZulu-Natal, 3 from Mpumalanga and 11 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 19, 053. Of the 45 deaths reported today, 19 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

Rumours are running rife on social media the government could initiate another hard lockdown, much like the country experienced during lockdown Level 5 as the Covid-19 infection rate increases.

However, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Mlungisi Mthsali confirmed to The Citizen these rumours are pure speculation and the department has not been instructed to move to a higher or harder lockdown level.

For past few weeks Health Minister Zweli Mkhize had been warning South Africans of the risk of a second wave should they continue to disregard the health regulations.

He said at the time: “Fellow South Africans, when we emphasise that the risk of a resurgence remains high, we do not do so to instil fear in you. The only weapon we possess as a country is our social behaviour and constant adherence to health protocols.”

Maluleke is expected to take over from Makwetu in December. She was one of two women, among eight people, shortlisted for the position.

National Assembly deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli congratulated Maluleka and wished Makwetu well, thanking him “for the work he’s done”.

A senior government official is among 11 suspects fingered in alleged corruption who was expected to be arrested by the Hawks in Mpumalanga on Tuesday.

It was reported a warrant of arrest was issued for ANC member of parliament Bongani Bongo on Tuesday.

Bongo is the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on home affairs and has served in the Mpumalanga provincial government.

Leaked documents doing the rounds on social media suggest police are investigating Kelly Khumalo’s involvement in her slain lover, Senzo Meyiwa’s death.

This is as five men appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, accused of the Bafana Bafana captain’s murder.

During proceedings documents detailing the investigation were leaked, indicating the police wanted cellphone records of the singer to confirm whether she communicated with one of the accused on the day of the shooting.

Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung’s first season of the successful cooking show Dinner at Somizi’s was a wrap in September, but the shooting of season two are reportedly bumpy.

Allegations were made in September by Hastings Moeng that the idea for the show was his since 2014. Moeng produced documents and emails claiming he then proposed Dinner at Somizi’s to the star of the show, the production’s company BarLeader Group CEO and produce, Legend Manqele.

Musida has suffered a fate similar to reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi now that all eyes are on her. Since being announced as a finalist, she has been subject to some of the most awful and callous comments.

From comparing her to a cancer survivor due to her chosen hairstyle to insinuating that she looks like actor Warren Masemola, various people often hiding behind anonymous and fake accounts have had a lot to say about Musida’s appearance.

It was a game Kaizer Chiefs went to on the back of the bad news of the failure of their attempt to overturn a Fifa transfer ban, but Gavin Hunt will not be worried much that he can’t bring in new players into the team with youngsters he put faith in rewarding him with a determined performance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has ruled that the ban remains which means Amakhosi will not be able to bring in new players at least until next season.

Cas released a media statement on Tuesday afternoon as Amakhosi were in camp readying for their DStv Premiership fixture against Chippa United later on the same evening.

On the back of a series of speculative reports and initial support for the TT continuing, Markus Duesmann, who replaced Bram Schot back in April, confirmed to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport in a lengthy interview that Ingolstadt’s now six year old third generation sports car competes in a segment that has been experiencing a rapid decline in recent years, and that it won’t be beneficial to introduce a new version as the brand aims to cut costs by a reported €4.4-billion by 2025 as part of its Transformation Plan.

Aesthetically, the Active receives chunkier black cladding around the wheel arches and on the bumpers, a gloss black roof, faux satin silver front and rear skidplates, gloss black mirror caps and roof rails, black side sills and bespoke two-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels. Active embroidered headrests are said to be the only interior changes.

