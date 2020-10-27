Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, 5 arrested for Senzo murder and more trouble for Bushiris

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

South Africa has a total of 716,759 positive cases of Covid-19 as of Monday, 26 October, the health department has announced.

40 new deaths have also been recorded: 8 from Eastern Cape, 4 from Gauging, 1 from KwaZulu-Natal, 4 from Mpumalanga, 16 from North West and 7 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 19, 008.

Of the 40 deaths, 10 were reported to have occurred in the past 24-48 hours.

Sithole denied the arrests were delayed to wait for the exact day of the anniversary of Meyiwa’s death, saying it was a coincidence the arrests took place on Monday. “It’s something that has coincidentally went together with the cracking of the case. It’s not that we have planned to make this announcement today, because it is the anniversary.”

Meyiwa’s death, which was initially believed to have been a botched robbery, is now thought to have been a hit on the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain. Shot in the chest in the presence of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, Meyiwa died at the hands of unknown assailants who entered the house, allegedly demanding valuables.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said his department had uncovered evidence that the couple entered the country using visitors’ visas and conducted business with it – something that is not allowed with that specific documentation.

Motsoaledi explained that two notices to the Bushiris to explain details in their permanent residence applications had been “mysteriously” withdrawn, with the latest one being sent out in August this year.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were arrested last week in connection with charges of fraud and money laundering worth R102 million. The magistrate who heard the bail application on Monday said he could not commit to hearing it in the next coming days until Friday.

Last Friday, the magistrate had said the court was fully booked for the week due to having to prioritise cases delayed by the Covid-19 shutdown. The pastor and his co-accused are expected back in court on Friday.

Gauteng MEC for public transport and roads infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo commended the CSIR for compiling what he described as a “point of reference, data and information put together by an institution that is reputable, has integrity and thrives on excellence”.

Mamabolo described the report as the voice of commuters urging transport stakeholders to implement its findings and improving the lives of all commuters in the province.

According to David van Wyk, lead researcher at the Benchmark Foundation, of particular concern was an open cast pit less than five metres from a proclaimed heritage sites (George Harrison Park, the site of the first mining licence in Johannesburg granted in 1886); and a Primary School (TC Esterhuysen, established in 1917).

He said the opencast pit presented a constant danger to the primary school and its pupils (aged six to 12 years) and that residents has for the last five years tried to draw the attention of the department of mineral resources but all has been in vain.

Brian Leroni, Massmart corporate affairs executive, said: “Black Friday traditionally sees high concentrations of shoppers in retail stores across the country, which can create a challenging shopping environment. Therefore, we have taken the decision to reimagine the way we do Black Friday in 2020. In an effort to create a more consumer-friendly Black Friday experience while adhering to all Covid-19 and social distancing protocols, Makro and Game have taken the decision to extend the duration of our Black Friday promotion.”

xpresso Morning Show production company Cardova said its decision to pull Maboe off the air was due to serious domestic violence allegations levelled against him.

“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner. We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice.”

For the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the top three finalists (Miss South Africa 2020 and the two runners-up) will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational.

While ensuring independent directors are a majority on the board is one of the major recommendations of the Nicholson Commission, a big focus of the Members Council will be in ensuring these independents are fit to serve cricket, because they have been disappointed with the level of contribution made by the independent directors in recent years.

If ever there was any doubts over Sundowns’ capabilities of defending their league title, those doubts were put to rest on Saturday when the Brazilians handed a hapless Amakhosi side a 3-0 drubbing at FNB Stadium. Goals from Peter Shalulile, Kermit Erasmus and Themba Zwane gave the defending a perfect start to the 2020/21 league season.

His 92nd win lifted him one clear of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher’s 16 year-old record of 91 wins and opened up a 77 point lead ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who finished second, in the title race. With five races remaining in the coronavirus-affected season, Hamilton is within reach of a record-equalling seventh championship and a record-increasing 100th pole position.

Displacing 3.0-litres, and currently offered in select markets outside Europe where petrol is preferred is diesel, the base engine brandishes the P360 nomenclature and slots-in between the four-cylinder Si4 and the soon-to-be outgoing TDV6 turbodiesel with a claimed power output of 265 kW and torque of 450 Nm. Top speed is rated at 209 km/h with the 0-100 km/h sprint taking 6.6 seconds.

