‘We have been waiting for this day for 6 years,’ says Meyiwa’s family

Six years after his murder, the family of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa is overjoyed by developments in police investigations – although they can never bring back their son.

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced on Monday that five arrests were made.

The minister was briefing the nation alongside national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole, where he said: “The SAPS and NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) are confident that we have a watertight case against all five suspects. At this point, we cannot reveal any further information as investigations are still ongoing and more arrests cannot be ruled out.”

Among those arrested is the individual believed to have pulled the trigger.

Meyiwa was shot dead in the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, actress and musician Kelly Khumalo, on 26 October 2014 – exactly six years ago.

Senzo’s brother, Siyabonga, said: “We have been waiting for this day for over six years exactly today that the perpetrators of this crime will be brought to book.

“We would have loved to have celebrated this in ubaba’s [father] presence as well. Unfortunately, he passed on and he was a very bitter man because nothing had happened but we are still grateful that something eventually has happened.”

Siyabonga told News24 although the family had lost hope they knew justice would eventually prevail.

More coherence

Senzo’s mother was also elated by the news, although she was unfortunately unable to speak to the media at this point, he added.

Siyabonga said there were, however, a couple of outstanding issues, including the payment of monies to Senzo’s children.

He added the family was confident the authorities were on the right track.

“It seems like all the forces are working together. Even before, we knew that there was an imminent arrest then all of a sudden police found someone else. I think now there is a bit more coherence between SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“Obviously, if you are going to pull a big fish, it’s not easy and it sound like they have been pulling big fish out of this.”

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and the family is expected to be in attendance.

Siyabonga said there would also be a briefing by AfriForum in which Meyiwa’s other brother, Sifiso, would be present.

Weapon

Cele is also expected to meet with family representatives.

Siyabonga said there were many positives in the matter, including Safa erecting a tombstone, which had also brought happiness to the family.

During the media briefing, Sitole said it was believed one of the people who were arrested had pulled the trigger.

Three of those who were arrested may not have been in the house where Meyiwa was killed, Sitole added, saying different investigation tactics had to be used and a cold case analysis had to be conducted.

Sitole also announced the weapon, which was used on the day, had been found and police have connected it to the scene.

