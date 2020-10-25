Mmusi Maimane and wife Natalie welcome baby girl 

Leader of the One South Africa Movement party, Mmusi Maimane, and his wife Natalie, on Saturday welcomed the birth of their third child.

Kutlwano-Grace Ntsikelelo Maimane was born in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows,” James 1:17 I am truly thankful for the grace and mercy of GOD in my life, every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/Qzwwc5Y51o — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2020

She is the youngest of Maimane’s three children. He also has a son and a daughter.

Maimane announced the news on Twitter in a video, saying that “we thank God for the gift of life.”

Modimo o re tshegofaditse ka mosetsana. Re leboga Modimo ka Mpho ya bophelo. Ke Rre gape! pic.twitter.com/hktZyyNTxD — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2020

“We welcome you with love our little darling. One who brings unity and grace, our blessing, you are so loved by your daddy, mommy, big sister and big brother,” another post read.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

