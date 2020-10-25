General 25.10.2020 09:01 am

Mmusi Maimane and wife Natalie welcome baby girl 

Citizen reporter
Mmusi Maimane and wife Natalie welcome baby girl 

Mmusi and Natalie Maimane. Photo: Twitter/@MrsMaimane

Kutlwano-Grace Ntsikelelo Maimane was born in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Leader of the One South Africa Movement party, Mmusi Maimane, and his wife Natalie, on Saturday welcomed the birth of their third child. 

Kutlwano-Grace Ntsikelelo Maimane was born in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

She is the youngest of Maimane’s three children. He also has a son and a daughter. 

Maimane announced the news on Twitter in a video, saying that “we thank God for the gift of life.” 

“We welcome you with love our little darling. One who brings unity and grace, our blessing, you are so loved by your daddy, mommy, big sister and big brother,” another post read. 

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition