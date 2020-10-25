Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Vaal Dam levels falling below 30%, PPE procurement scandal: Masuku denies involvement in court papers

An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 Stats: Total number of recoveries now stand at 644 641.

As of Saturday, South Africa has recorded a total number of 714 246 positive cases of Covid-19, with 18 944 new cases reported since the last report, the health department has announced.

The country has recorded 53 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 18 944. Of the 53 deaths reported today,10 occurred in the past 48 hours.

Vaal Dam Levels falling below 30%

Prolonged spells of hot weather coupled with a lack of rainfall has led to Vaal Dam falling dramatically. The last update on Friday shows that the Vaal Dam is currently at 29.6%, according to Rand Water.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) released a statement on Friday assuring Gauteng residents that “the province is not facing an imminent day zero.”



“As the Department tasked with ensuring water security, we do not have a such a concept as “day zero”, but rather are keen to ensure that the system does not fail.”

PPE procurement scandal: Masuku denies involvement in court papers

A lawyer representing former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku says, for the past three months, his client has endured an “onslaught of unfounded allegations” that were used to “tarnish” his integrity and image.

Masuku has approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, to review findings by the Special Investigating Unit.

He has denied any involvement in a PPE procurement scandal that saw him removed from his post.

Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss SA 2020

The crowning of Miss South Africa 2020 took place on 24 October and Limpopo native Shudufhadzo Musida become the new Miss South Africa.

The 24-year-old has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

The glitzy was well co-hosted by media personality, actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha and presenter Lalla Hirayama in Cape Town, at The Table Bay Hotel.

Bulls pack lays the foundation for dominant display against the Sharks

The Bulls claimed a bonus-point 41-14 win over the Sharks in their Super Rugby Unlocked match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night and it was exactly the sort of clinical, hard-hitting performance coach Jake White has been waiting for.

The commanding display by the Bulls was made even more impressive by the fact that they initially struggled, being pushed back in the scrums and losing momentum through the penalties they conceded in that set-piece, and they also had problems again at the breakdowns, where the Sharks came hard at them.

Another PSG player tests positive for coronavirus

An unnamed Paris Saint-Germain player has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the club’s Ligue 1 match against Dijon on Saturday.

PSG were badly hit by the virus at the start of the current season, when Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes all had to self-isolate after a holiday to Ibiza following the team’s Champions League final loss to Bayern Munich.

Move One Million demands action from ConCourt against those ‘who consider themselves above the law’

Move One Million members marched to Constitution Hill to urge the Constitutional Court to take action against those “who consider themselves above the law”.

The organiser planned to hand over a memorandum to urge the Chief Justice to ensure the rights of South Africans were upheld.

The Move One Million movement has marched to Constitution Hill in Johannesburg to call on the Constitutional Court to hold those responsible for state capture accountable.

Members of the movement also marched to Parliament in Cape Town, to hand over the same memorandum.

ANCYL members plan march to hand over interdict, ‘demand organisation back’

A mass protest organised by members of the ANC’s embattled youth league (ANCYL) is set to take place in November, for members to voice their disapproval over the National Youth League Task Team’s (NYTT) delays in reestablishing the league.

The march is also for members to hand over their interdict physically, at Luthuli House.

This according to ANCYL crisis committee member, Katlego Mamabolo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.