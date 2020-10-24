Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Weekend behind bars for Bushiri and wife, and JB Marks mayor nabbed for fraud

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Friday, South Africa has recorded a total number of 712,412 positive cases of Covid-19, with 1,897 new cases reported since the last report, the health department has announced.

The country has recorded 48 new Covid-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 18,891. Of the 48 deaths reported today, 7 occurred in the past 48 hours.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said the department.

The couple were arrested earlier this week in connection with charges of fraud and money laundering worth R102 million.

Bushiri’s legal representative requested the postponement to Monday rather than Friday next week, arguing that a bail application was always urgent.

The magistrate had said that due to the court being fully booked for most of next week, the bail application would be set for Friday, 30 October, when the other applicants in the matter were also due to appear in court.

The case was postponed to 1 December for further investigation and the two were released on warnings and ordered to not go near the municipality and to refrain from contacting witnesses until the conclusion of the case.

The Hawks said Bushiri had tried to evade arrest but eventually handed himself over to Silverton police, reportedly with “an entourage of attorneys”.

A horde of Bushiri’s adherents flocked to the court on Friday to show their support for the couple.

The couple’s supporters want them to be released from custody, with some claiming the pair are innocent.

Norma Gigaba’s case of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has reportedly been postponed to 12 February 2021.

She was arrested after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz driven by her husband, former minister Malusi Gigaba.

South African Union of Students president Misheck Mugabe said Covid-19 had entrenched academic and financial exclusion of students.

“Some of the students voluntarily de-registered during lockdown. The academic year is highly compromised and our qualifications are under threat,” he said.

Speaking to Gareth Cliff in 2016, Maboe opened up about a crazy night he had that ended in him kissing a “someone he was not meant to be kissing” at the time, refusing to be drawn into naming the woman.

“It’s a simple thing where I was kissing someone I wasn’t meant to be kissing at the time,” he said, adding that he was not sure if the person was someone’s wife or girlfriend.

Comedian Mpho Popps Modikane has kicked off what is likely to be labelled the #KatlegoMaboeChallenge after he parodied the video of the TV presenter and songwriter admitting to cheating on the mother of his child.

In his version, Modikane admits to cheating on his diet and eating his partner’s snacks.

It’s back! With a new title sponsor, the DStv Premiership returns this weekend, barely a month after the embers of last season burned out, with Kaizer Chiefs’ tears still drying after being pipped to the post by Mamelodi Sundowns. Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at five things to look out for as the 2020/21 campaign gets underway.

The Lions have pinned their hopes on the hugely talented Wandisile Simelane to rise to the occasion and show what he can do in Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the unbeaten Cheetahs at Ellis Park.

Stepping up for the impressive and experienced Burger Odendaal, this will be Simelane’s first start in the competition after being named on the Lions’ extended bench for the team’s first two games before being cut from the matchday squad.

A variant also offered in the Brazil where it uses the next step-up XLS though, the new, value focused, Sport pack’s visual upgrades consists of Panther black 17-inch alloy wheels, a gloss black instead of the conventional black plastic grille, a black tubular sports bar plus a black rear bumper. An additional R5 050 nets dealer approved side steps with a Sport badge on the tailgate and standard tow bar rounding the changes off.

Replacing one of the most popular models on the local market whose sales regularly exceeded 1 000 units a month since replacing the ‘conventional’ i10 two years ago, the new styling has also been carried over to the dimensions, where the Grand measures 40 mm longer in overall length (3 805 mm), 25 mm longer in the wheelbase department (2 450 mm) and 20 mm wider (1 680 mm) than its predecessor. It is however 10 mm lower at 1 510 mm with total boot space coming to 260-litres, a four litre improvement.

