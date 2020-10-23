Woman rescued after hike gone wrong in Hekpoort

A woman who fell and injured herself while hiking in Hekpoort, Gauteng on Wednesday morning, 21 October, has been rescued.

In a statement, Netcare 911’s Media Liaison officer Shawn Herbst said they responded to reports of a fall on a hiking trail on the West Rand at 10.51am.

“Reports from the scene indicated that an adult female had fallen and injured her lower extremities,” he said.

A team of rescuers consisting of Netcare 911 personnel, Off-Road Rescue, Mountain Search and Rescue, Mogale Fire and Rescue and Police Search and Rescue, as well as staff from a nearby resort were sent to assist the woman.

She was assessed on the scene and paramedics found she had sustained moderate injuries.

She was secured in a specialised stretcher while a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner stabilised her.

Once she was treated she was carried to an awaiting ambulance some distance away. The woman was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

This article first appeared on Krugersdorp News and was republished with permission.

