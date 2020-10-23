General 23.10.2020 02:27 pm

Woman rescued after hike gone wrong in Hekpoort

Natasha Pretorius
Emergency services on their way to assist the woman. Image: Krugersdorp News

The woman was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

A woman who fell and injured herself while hiking in Hekpoort, Gauteng on Wednesday morning, 21 October, has been rescued.

In a statement, Netcare 911’s Media Liaison officer Shawn Herbst said they responded to reports of a fall on a hiking trail on the West Rand at 10.51am.

“Reports from the scene indicated that an adult female had fallen and injured her lower extremities,” he said.

A team of rescuers consisting of Netcare 911 personnel, Off-Road Rescue, Mountain Search and Rescue, Mogale Fire and Rescue and Police Search and Rescue, as well as staff from a nearby resort were sent to assist the woman.

The woman being carried down the mountain. Image: Krugersdorp News

She was assessed on the scene and paramedics found she had sustained moderate injuries.

She was secured in a specialised stretcher while a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner stabilised her.

Once she was treated she was carried to an awaiting ambulance some distance away. The woman was later taken to hospital for further treatment.

Emergency personnel helping the woman. Image: Krugersdorp News

The woman was stabilised and carried to a waiting ambulance. Image: Krugersdorp News

This article first appeared on Krugersdorp News and was republished with permission.

