Eskom invests R41m on power line upgrades in Crowthorne

Midrand Reporter
Eskom invests R41m on power line upgrades in Crowthorne

Image: Supplied.

The 88KV power line will strengthen the electricity network infrastructure in the northern areas of Johannesburg.

Eskom announced on Wednesday it had invested R41 million on a power line upgrade in Crowthorne, Johannesburg to ensure a reliable supply of electricity in the area.

The 88KV power line will strengthen the electricity network infrastructure in the northern areas of Johannesburg.

Communications officer for Eskom Gauteng William Mnune said the Lulamisa-Crowthorne line, which was energised on 20 October, is aimed at ensuring it can meet the anticipated energy demand due to growth in areas such as Midrand, Kyalami, Noordwyk and Ivory Park, among others.

Asset creation senior manager in Gauteng Sylvester Barei said: “We pride ourselves on executing a project of this magnitude which was safety incident-free, cost-effective and met the environmental requirements.”

Mnune added: “The Lulamisa-Crowthorne line will meet the current and future energy demand in the area and surrounds and also unlock a potential monthly revenue of approximately R200 million for Eskom.”

Barei concluded: “This double circuit twin-turn 88kV line which is capable of delivering more than 200 MVA is one of our flagship projects aimed at realising economic activities and improving the quality of life in Gauteng.”

Recently a Crowthorne resident shared his concerns about street lights not working in the area.

Andrew Hosking highlighted the downsides caused by non-functioning lights in Crowthorne after multiple accidents occurred.

Hosking recalled that approximately two years ago, new street lights had been installed as part of a road upgrade.

