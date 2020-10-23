Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Chicco Twala on Meyiwa murder and Brendin Horner murder-accused granted bail

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Thursday, South Africa has recorded a total of 710,515 positive cases of Covid-19, with 2,156 new cases identified in the last 24 hours, the health department has announced.

102 new deaths have also been recorded, bringing the total to 18,843. Of the 102 deaths reported today, 20 occurred in the last 48 hours, said the department.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.”

A 48-year-old businesswoman has been released on bail of R20 000 after she made an appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Mthatha, Eastern Cape today on two charges of fraud.

New evidence suggests one of the mineworkers who was killed in Marikana on 13 August, 2012, might have been stabbed.

This emerged on Thursday in the North West High Court, where six police officers are on trial facing charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with a lethal clash between police and striking mineworkers that day.

The first accused in the murder, Sekwetje Mahlamba was denied bail by the Senekal Magistrate’s Court which set the matter for trial for 1 December.

Sekola Matlaletsa, the second accused in the 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner murder, has been granted bail by the Senekal Magistrate’s Court while the first accused, Sekwetje Mahlamba, will remain behind bars.

At its virtual meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet approved the setting up of a council chaired by President Cyril Ramaphosa and made up of, among others, ministers from the economic cluster, which will monitor the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

Former Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, are heading to the ANC’s disciplinary committee (DC), the ANC’s provincial executive committee (PEC) in Gauteng has said.

In a statement, ANC Gauteng secretary Jacob Khawe said the outcome of the disciplinary process would determine if the two would continue being PEC members.

DJ Zinhle’s took to twitter to let followers know that her Bryanston apartment has been listed on Airbnb.

According to the listing, the apartment is located in a complex directly across the road from Sandton Medi Clinic and is a few minutes drive from Sandton City.

TV presenter, businesswoman, and philanthropist Bonang Matheba has added a new flavour to her House of BNG MCC range. This time with a twist. The new House of BNG Nectar sparkling wine comes in a can.

The nectar rose and blanc comes hot on the heels of her very successful range of MCC’s and the Prestige Reserve earlier this year during level 3 of lockdown.

The Lions have a new captain in centre Dan Kriel as both seasoned campaigners Elton Jantjies, the regular captain, and Jaco Kriel, have been ruled out of the Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Cheetahs at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Musician and producer Chicco Twala was infuriated by Siyabonga Miya for claiming his son Longwe Twala shot and killed former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Miya was interviewed by Newzroom Afrika’s Xoli Mngambi, where he informed the reporter that police were involved in covering up the evidence that would implicate Longwe in the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

Running a close second behind the Ford Fiesta with 35 735 units versus 39 436 units moved in the United Kingdom so far this year, the Corsa, which outsold the Blue Oval’s equivalent last month to become the UK’s best-selling new vehicle, was initially set to have debuted as early as the third quarter of this year, but, unsurprisingly, has faced several delays mostly attributed to the Coronavirus. It now appears set for unveiling either in November or December.

In a statement, the association says the document “makes a mockery of the claim that the law is intended to improve road safety” with the biggest concerns being the R100 Infringement Penalty Levy (IPL) charged in addition to the actual final it describes as a matter already being performed by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), and the removal of detailed information pertaining to the infringement at hand.

