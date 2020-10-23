 
 
SABC jobs bloodbath, while executives keep cushy jobs

General 7 hours ago

Heads of news in regions had been sent down to regional news editors, while the executive producers, currently at scale 130 were downgraded to scale 300 as programme producers.

Eric Naki
23 Oct 2020
04:55:17 AM
The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Photo: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

There is a panic among staff at the SABC, after the executive management downgraded all significant posts and rendered 95 employees redundant across the board in the name of cost cutting. News managers, executive producers, and senior journalists face imminent demotion to lower ranks, as the broadcaster looks to introduce a lean newsroom structure that would render many posts redundant. The SABC newsroom currently has a staff complement of 764, excluding the freelancers, and besides the 95 facing a bleak future, at least 300 freelancers are also facing dismissal. According to a document leaked to The Citizen titled “SABC Proposed...

BACK TO PREMIUM


