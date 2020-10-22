Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Meyiwa murder weapon and horrific KZN taxi and truck accident

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is 708, 359, with 2, 055 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the health department has reported.

The country has also recorded 85 new deaths today, bringing the total number to 18,741.

“Of the 85 deaths reported today, 8 occurred in the past 48 hours. We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased patients,” said the department.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has declined to comment on the progress in the Senzo Meyiwa case and reports that a gun linked to his murder had been found.

“It’s a pity you have to answer things you are not responsible for. The gun found, it shouldn’t make news, it should finalise and resolve the case,” he told journalists in Durban on Wednesday.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is still in a serious condition in the ICU, his lawyer said.

“There is no change to his condition, but he is obviously still fighting. His condition is still very serious, but unfortunately no change,” lawyer Daniel Witz told News24 on Wednesday.

Witz also said the correctional services department was not allowing anyone to see him.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called the appointment of former journalist Ranjeni Munusamy “as political secretary of the minister of finance”, Tito Mboweni, as “irresponsible”, “reckless”, “dangerous” and “irrational”.

The red berets rejected “with contempt” Munusamy’s appointment, labelling the former journalist as an “ex-employee of the Friends of Jacob Zuma Trust“.

The Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has sent his condolences, following the horrific road accident in KwaZulu-Natal which claimed the lives of 13 people on Wednesday.

According to a statement in which Mbalula sent his condolences to families and friends who lost their loved ones in the fatal crash, the accident took place on the R66 road in the Mthonjaneni area between Ulundi and Melmoth at around 8am.

Nxesi said there are 90 cases of suspected fraudulent claims, including claiming on behalf of ghost employees, work and draw benefits (company claiming while it was fully functional), company claiming for terminated employees, and the collusion between employer and employee to lodge fraudulent claims.

Lady Zamar (Janet Banda) is sadly no stranger to cyberbullying, with the musician having come under fire for her relationship with Sjava (Jabulani Hadebe) and body shamers multiple times in the past.

The This is Love hitmaker has been met with verbal abuse from men and women alike, after she alleged that Sjava had raped her in 2017. Sjava has denied the claims and the matter is still under investigation by Thohoyandou police station in Limpopo.

On Wednesday morning, she shared how her brother was the last person to buy her sunflowers two weeks ago. Sunflowers are her favourite flower.

“Now I’m getting loads of deliveries because of him. This life is something else,” she added, commenting on the deliveries friends and acquaintances are sending her during this time.

The two sides went neck-and-neck for the title last season, with Sundowns topping the table for the only, and yet the most important time, in the entire campaign, when they beat Black Leopards and Kaizer Chiefs could only draw with Baroka, the Brazilians snatching the title of domestic champions for a third successive season.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have announced that Victor Mpitsang has been appointed as the new National Convenor of Selectors. The position is a full-time appointment which will commence on 2 November.

Mpitsang’s cricket career features two One-Day International appearances for the Proteas before injury curtailed his international ambitions. He bounced back and ended his career with 103 First-Class, 100 List A and 23 T20 matches under his belt when he announced his retirement in 2012.

Styled unlike any current Nissan product with influence seemingly having come from the GT-R LM Nismo prototype that raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans five years ago, the Magnite boasts 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, projector-type LED headlights and L-shaped daytime running diodes standard, together with roof rails Nissan claims can carry items and/or objects up to 50 kg and a 205 mm ground clearance.

Aimed at the likes of the Volkswagen Polo GTI and the road-going versions of its World Rally Championship (WRC) adversaries, the Ford Fiesta ST and Toyota GR Yaris, the i20 N is motivated by the familiar 1.6 T-GDI petrol engine that sends 150kW/275Nm to the front wheels, initially, via a rev-matching six-speed manual gearbox. An eight-speed dual-clutch, like that of the facelift i30 N, is expected to be offered at a later stage.

