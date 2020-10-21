64-year-old woman succumbs to injuries after pitbull attack

A Port Elizabeth woman’s husband tried in vain to save her life as she was being attacked by her own pit bull on Monday.

Belinda Jonker, 64, died on the scene at her home in Morningside at around 21:30, said police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

According to Van Rensburg, Jonker and her husband, 66, were leaving their house at the time of the attack.

“[Jonker] had difficulty getting into the car. While her husband was assisting her, their four-year-old pit bull attacked her.

“Her husband tried to get the dog off [of her], but was unable to assist his wife. After he called for help from the neighbours, they managed to remove the dog off her and tied him to a tree.”

Jonker sustained several injuries and was declared dead on the scene. The Animal Anti-Cruelty League was called to remove the dog from the house.

Kabega Park police had since opened an inquest into the incident.

