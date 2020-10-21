Man in hospital after sustaining neurological injuries from roof fall

A man sustained serious neurological injuries when he fell from a roof in Erasmuskloof, Pretoria, on Tuesday.

On Tuesday at about 16:05, Netcare 911 responded to reports of the fall, its spokesperson Shawn Herbst said.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male had fallen approximately two-and-a-half metres from a roof, landing on his back,” Herbst said.

“The patient was found to have sustained neurological injuries and was treated on scene by a Netcare 911 emergency care practitioner.”

Due to the nature of the man’s injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance airlifted him to a specialist facility for the care he required.

