Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Bushiri’s wife arrested, JSE fines Steinhoff and Hawks expected to make more arrests

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

South Africa has recorded a total of 706,304 positive cases of Covid-19, the health department has announced. 1,050 new cases were recorded on Tuesday. 164 more deaths have also been recorded: 46 from Eastern Cape, 41 from the Free State, 52 from Gauging, 1 from Mpumalanga, 2 from Northern Cape, 8 from Western Cape, 9 from KwaZulu-Natal and 5 from Limpopo. This brings the total number Covid-19 related deaths to 18,656. “We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” said the department. Bushiri hands himself over to Hawks following his wife’s arrest Enlightened Christian Gathering church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has handed himself over to the Hawks after his wife, Mary, was arrested on Monday afternoon, the church’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed. In a statement on Tuesday, Nyondo said the Hawks’ attorneys had requested the couple to discuss an investment in connection to Rising Estate, which is an international property investment and development company. Mboro says he’s trying to save Bushiri’s soul, after latter’s arrest The Pastor wars continue, but at least one of the warring parties says he is simply trying to save his rival’s soul, and doesn’t want to see him die. Incredible happenings Church leader Mapaseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng said he had to “terminate certain powers in the spirit” to create an atmosphere that would make it possible for Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to be arrested.

The Hawks’ head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, has revealed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) is set to make an arrest on Thursday in relation to Covid-19 corruption.

Alongside the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) and Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Lebeya briefed the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on the progress of Covid-19 corruption investigations.

The JSE said in a SENS statement that the accuracy and reliability of financial information published by companies are of critical importance in ensuring a fair, efficient and transparent market.

Issuers have a duty to comply with the Listings Requirements designed to ensure that investors and potential investors receive relevant and important information timeously to make informed decisions, as well as investor protection and investor confidence.

One of the independent witnesses in the Brendin Horner murder case, has allegedly been threatened to keep quiet and stop providing information to police investigators.

Sekwetje Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa appeared in the Senekal Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where their bail application continued with the cross-examination of one of the investigating officers, Captain Gerhardus Myburgh.

Influencer and image consultant Kefilwe Mabote has vowed to write a tell-all book about her experience of the media storm and social media frenzy surrounding her, after being outed as controversial businessman Edwin Sodi’s current girlfriend.

Mabote revealed this in an Instagram rant, sharing her feelings about what she has gone through over the past few weeks.

After weeks of fanfare, the judging panel for the 2020 finale of the Miss South Africa pageant has finally been announced.

These are the famous faces who will work together to decide who out next Miss South Africa will be.

The Joburg Open will return to being a standalone co-sanctioned tournament with the European Tour and will be held in a biosecure commune at Randpark Golf Club from November 19-22, the Sunshine Tour and the City of Joburg announced on Tuesday.

For months, Phakaaathi reported that Pirates were keen to add Ofori to their goalkeeping department.

This website also reported last week that the deal was close to being finalised and now Bucs have finally confirmed his capture.

Officially the new flagship Panamera model and also the most powerful, the E-Hybrid combines the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 from the GTS and the Turbo S with a 100 kW electric motor integrated into the eight-speed PDK gearbox for a combined system output of 700 pferdestarke (PS) or 515 kW and 870 Nm of torque.

Essentially an exterior and interior overhaul with power from the twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 remaining unchanged at 460 kW and torque at 750 Nm, the First Edition distinguishes itself from the conventional models by receiving a Frozen Dark Silver or Frozen Marina Bay Blue paint finish from the BMW Individual catalogue, as well as high gloss Jet Black 21-inch M light alloy wheels at the front and 22-inches at the rear, carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) mirror caps, a CFRP engine cover and a carbon rear wing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.