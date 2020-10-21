My name has been dragged through the mud, says Hawks spokesperson

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi is preparing to fight back legally against what he calls “a personal vendetta” by an individual “hell-bent on getting him out of his job”. The police spin doctor also attacked the Democratic Alliance (DA), which accused him of having corruptly obtained R3 million in funding from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) for his foundation to open a sports centre in Limpopo. The DA demanded that Malaudzi be suspended pending investigation into the matter. The party said the money was used for his ANC branch activities in Limpopo and not for the purpose for it was...

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi is preparing to fight back legally against what he calls “a personal vendetta” by an individual “hell-bent on getting him out of his job”.

The police spin doctor also attacked the Democratic Alliance (DA), which accused him of having corruptly obtained R3 million in funding from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) for his foundation to open a sports centre in Limpopo. The DA demanded that Malaudzi be suspended pending investigation into the matter.

The party said the money was used for his ANC branch activities in Limpopo and not for the purpose for it was intended. DA spokesperson for trade, industry and competition Mat Cuthbert said the party was also informed that the funds were allegedly used to purchase minibus taxis and for kickbacks for NLC officials.

Mulaudzi claimed to know the identity of the person behind the rumours who fed the information to the DA. According to Mulaudzi, the person gave the same information to his employer and this was part of a campaign to have him kicked out of the corruption-busting unit.

The NLC yesterday defended its decision to give the grant to the Mulaudzi Foundation, saying he followed due process in his funding application. But the DA is increasing the pressure on the NLC to account for its actions. The party called for Mulaudzi to be suspended pending the completion of investigation into the questionable funding.

Mulaudzi told The Citizen he was not an ANC member and if the DA had proof, it must produce it.

“They can go and verify this, I am not member of any party. “I know who is behind this, it’s one person who is after me. “My name has been dragged through the mud since I came here,” Mulaudzi said.

He claimed to have been caught up in the crossfire in a battle to purge those who worked under former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and ex-Hawks chief General Berning Ntlemeza.

In a statement yesterday, the NLC said it was concerned by the media reports and alleged insinuation of conflict of interest and therefore was “duty bound to set the record straight”.

