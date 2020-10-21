 
 
My name has been dragged through the mud, says Hawks spokesperson

General

Mulaudzi claimed to know the identity of the person behind the rumours who fed the information to the DA.

Eric Naki
21 Oct 2020
05:03:09 AM
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi is preparing to fight back legally against what he calls “a personal vendetta” by an individual “hell-bent on getting him out of his job”. The police spin doctor also attacked the Democratic Alliance (DA), which accused him of having corruptly obtained R3 million in funding from the National Lottery Commission (NLC) for his foundation to open a sports centre in Limpopo. The DA demanded that Malaudzi be suspended pending investigation into the matter. The party said the money was used for his ANC branch activities in Limpopo and not for the purpose for it was...

