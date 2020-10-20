Mboro says he’s trying to save Bushiri’s soul, after latter’s arrest

The Pastor wars continue, but at least one of the warring parties says he is simply trying to save his rival’s soul, and doesn’t want to see him die.

Incredible happenings Church leader Mapaseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng said he had to “terminate certain powers in the spirit” to create an atmosphere that would make it possible for Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary to be arrested.

Bushiri handed himself over to the Hawks after Mary was arrested on Monday afternoon, the church’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo confirmed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nyondo said the Hawks’ attorneys had requested the couple to discuss an investment in connection to Rising Estate, which is an international property investment and development company.

“The Hawks informed lawyers of our leaders, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri, late Monday afternoon that they are requesting the couple to go to their office by 11:00am accompanied by their lawyers to discuss an issue concerning an investment pertaining to a company called Rising Estate,” he said.

Nyondo continued to say: “The Prophet and lawyers were getting prepared for the 11am appointment, when the Hawks went to their house before the appointment and arrested the Prophet’s wife alone.

“The Prophet is on his way to the Hawks office to hand over himself. He believes in the justice system of the country and he will abide to all what the law compels until all this war is done.

“As the matter is still currently under criminal investigation, we have been advised not to discuss this matter any further,” he said.

Bushiri has been trending on social media, along with Mboro, who was quick to celebrate Bushiri’s arrest, though he said he felt sorry for his children.

He further warned “false” prophets that their time was up.

“Major 1 has been arrested. He was arrested today, his wife was arrested first. I feel for his children. The father and the mother are gone,” said Mboro in a lengthy video shared on his Facebook page.

“I was approached by ECG members because of the money they lost. Many pastors, fraternities, and movements are afraid of Bushiri. Any pastor in South Africa that is robbing, raping and killing, you’re not going to do that anymore. If I’m killed for the truth, it’s okay, I died for God. It’s time you know there is God in South Africa.”

Mboro further reminded South Africans of his “prophecy” last year that 2020 would be a tough year, but also pointed out that Bushiri said it would, however, be a great year.

“God told me 2020 is going to be the worst year and Bushiri said it’s going to be a year of open doors of whatever, it didn’t happen. They’re still closed, they didn’t open.

“I just don’t want Bushiri to die. I want his soul to be saved. I will never curse him, I don’t believe in these dangerous prayers where you curse other people. I had to terminate certain powers in the spirit,” said Mboro.

The two self-proclaimed prophets are involved in a bitter legal war after Bushiri filed an urgent application to interdict Motsoeneng from making what he described as “defamatory” statements about him.

The application was struck from the roll, with the court finding it was in fact not urgent.

Bushiri’s case against Motsoeneng came in response to “defamatory” statements published on social media and in the press about him.

The statements in question emanated from allegations that Bushiri duped some his congregants out of their life savings by getting them to invest in a dodgy Forex and trading commodities scheme and, in particular, reports about 46-year-old Felicia Sibeko and her husband, Arthur, who claim they lost a total of R130,000.

Bushiri, too, claimed to have been a victim of the scheme. And he said in his court papers that once he realised it was not above aboard, he took from his own pocket to repay investors – including the Sibekos, whom he said he had paid back in two tranches of R65,000.

During arguments, advocate Dali Mpofu SC, for Bushiri, said the offending statements painted him as “a fraudster, a thief, a liar”.

He said they also suggested Malawi-born Bushiri should “go home” and that they had xenophobic undertones.

Additional reporting, Bernadette Wicks

