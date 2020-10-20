CoJ mayor conducts inspection at Rea Vaya’s Watt Interchange

Watt Interchange expected to stand as a high quality integrated public transport interchange.

The Mayor and MMC of the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) conducted an oversight tour of Watt Interchange, which they branded as one of the city’s most significant and complex infrastructure developments in terms of scope and scale.

The project, located between Alexandra and Sandton central, is expected to bring about a major rejuvenation in the area and forms part of the Rea Vaya BRT Phase 1c project along the Louis Botha Corridor of Freedom.

According to the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA), once completed, the Watt Interchange will stand as a high quality integrated public transport interchange, which will consist of underground basement loading and off-loading bays, commuter information area, designated trunk route and universally accessible facility.

The City’s team, consisting of Joburg’s Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo, Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhubo and MMC for Development Planning MMC Lawrence Khoza, were pleased with the progress and the goals the project will achieve.

Makhubo expressed, “I am pleased about the progress made so far. We are confident that by July 2021, this whole project would be completed.

“We have other stations that are 100 per cent completed, which shows that the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) together with constructors are hard at work.”

The R343 million project is part of the City’s plan for residents and students to live closer to public transport facilities, to allow for easier and quicker access to the City.

From Arkwright Avenue to Chadwick Avenue along Old Pretoria Road, mass earthworks, completed columns and reinforced steel are just some of the construction work which can be seen after construction activities recommenced under Covid-19 lockdown level 3, a JDA statement explained.

Superstructures, concrete beams, lateral support piling and retaining walls can also be seen making the shape of what will be the most complex transport interchange in the Johannesburg region.

Connected to the Rea Vaya Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) System, Phase 1C will include the trunk route from Sandton to Alexandra along Rivonia Road and Katherine Avenue, and the trunk route from Parktown to Alexandra along Louis Botha Avenue.

Mini-bus taxis in the Alexandra Township will also be able to connect with the Rea Vaya system, optimising public transport in the city.

The City added that the project will also see the construction of new BRT lanes, and an underground station with associated structures, and bulk earthworks.

Construction work at the Watt Interchange completed so far includes the demolishing of the previous bridge and the interchange at Watt Street, upstand concrete beams, columns for viaduct, allocation and relocation of services construction and retaining wall construction.

This article first appeared on Midrand Reporter and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.