WATCH: Military veteran in battle for trauma syndrome benefits

A military veteran has expressed his frustration at the department of military veterans after waiting for more than 30 years to receive his medical and military trauma syndrome benefits.

Monwabisi Luphizi said he left the military in 2005 after he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder at One Military Hospital in Pretoria He said his condition was taking a toll on him and therefore he retired after more than 30 years of service.

“On 12 December, 2019, I was asked to submit a copy of my service certificate to National Treasury to receive a special pension. I don’t know how one can survive on R6,000 a month in this current life.

“At the ripe old age of 68 I am still begging for my benefits from my service. This is draining me mentally and with the current pandemic I worry if I will live to see the day I do receive these benefits,” Luphizi said.

Luphizi said he looked forward to the day he received his overdue benefits, so he could finally move out of his daughter’s house in Dobsonville, Soweto, and buy his own home to live with his wife. He said during his spare time he practiced golf in a nearby park with friends to keep his mind active.

“I don’t want to become old before my time. I need to keep my brain active and informed with positive news to avoid being reminded of my time in the field. I often visit the nearby library to read books. It’s sad to see many of my colleagues on the street. Some of them one cannot even recognise because they’ve let themselves go,” Luphizi said.

The department did not respond to questions. President of the MK Military Veterans Association Kebby Maphatsoe said the department had failed ex-military veterans. He said he said he understood the frustrations of these veterans and resonated with their struggles because it was inhuman for someone who had delivered “a great service” to the country to live off R6 000 a month.

There are many others and some have passed away without having got what is due to them,” Maphatsoe said.

