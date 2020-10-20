 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Military veteran in battle for trauma syndrome benefits

General 52 seconds ago

Luphizi said he looked forward to the day he received his overdue benefits, so he could finally move out of his daughter’s house in Dobsonville, Soweto, and buy his own home to live with his wife.

Sonri Naidoo
20 Oct 2020
04:57:33 AM
PREMIUM!
Military veteran in battle for trauma syndrome benefits

Monwabisi Luphuzi speaks to The Citizen at his home in Soweto, 19 October 2020. The MK vet says he hasn’t received his payouts owed to him. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

A military veteran has expressed his frustration at the department of military veterans after waiting for more than 30 years to receive his medical and military trauma syndrome benefits. Monwabisi Luphizi said he left the military in 2005 after he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder at One Military Hospital in Pretoria He said his condition was taking a toll on him and therefore he retired after more than 30 years of service. “On 12 December, 2019, I was asked to submit a copy of my service certificate to National Treasury to receive a special pension. I don’t know how...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.