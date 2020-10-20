Military veteran in battle for trauma syndrome benefits

PREMIUM!
Military veteran in battle for trauma syndrome benefitsGeneral 52 seconds ago
Luphizi said he looked forward to the day he received his overdue benefits, so he could finally move out of his daughter’s house in Dobsonville, Soweto, and buy his own home to live with his wife.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds