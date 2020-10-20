 
 
Introduction of new plugs and sockets to be gradually phased in – SABS

The SABS updated the standard in June to introduce warnings on adapters not permitted to be plugged into one another by introducing new wall sockets.

Brian Sokutu
20 Oct 2020
05:48:36 AM
New two-pin plug wall sockets. Image: IEC

While the country’s upcoming electrical revolution – a massive introduction of new plugs and sockets– is likely to cost billions of rands, the SA Bureau of Standards (SABS) yesterday gave the assurance that the change would be gradually phased in over years. This despite the fact that the SA National Standard (Sans) 164-0 governing the new electrical equipment comes into effect on 1 July, 2021. It is uncertain as yet what effect this will have on homes/ buildings which are being sold and according to SABS lead administrator Jodi Scholtz, should plugs and sockets not meet standards and compulsory specification...

