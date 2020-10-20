Introduction of new plugs and sockets to be gradually phased in – SABS

PREMIUM!
Introduction of new plugs and sockets to be gradually phased in – SABSGeneral 12 mins ago
The SABS updated the standard in June to introduce warnings on adapters not permitted to be plugged into one another by introducing new wall sockets.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed
Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector
Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile
World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher
Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds