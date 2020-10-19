 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Granny who was tied to bench in Mamelodi hospital dies

General 26 mins ago

Martha Marais, who made headlines after her ordeal last year, will be remembered for her sense of humour and courage to fight the department of health.

Marizka Coetzer
19 Oct 2020
05:34:20 PM
PREMIUM!
Granny who was tied to bench in Mamelodi hospital dies

Martha Marais, 76, as her family found her shackled to a hospital bench at the Mamelodi Regional Hospital last year.

The elderly Martha Marais, 76,  from Eersterust in Pretoria who was thrust into the spotlight after she was found tied to a steel bench in a government hospital on 19 May last year, has passed away. Marais died peacefully on Friday at the Eersterust Association and Community Health Centre in Eersterust, a few hours after her children had visited and celebrating her son Vernon’s birthday. Martha Marais while she was recovering from her ordeal at the Mamalodi Hospital last year. Picture: Ron Sibiya Marais made headlines across South Africa when she was found under a bench...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Some TUT campuses to reopen on Monday, Soshanguve to remain closed

Government Minibus taxis: Why operational subsidies are key to reforming the sector

Environment PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

World France to rally in solidarity, defiance after beheading of teacher

Covid-19 Coronavirus survives on skin five times longer than flu, study finds


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.