Granny who was tied to bench in Mamelodi hospital dies

The elderly Martha Marais, 76, from Eersterust in Pretoria who was thrust into the spotlight after she was found tied to a steel bench in a government hospital on 19 May last year, has passed away.

Marais died peacefully on Friday at the Eersterust Association and Community Health Centre in Eersterust, a few hours after her children had visited and celebrating her son Vernon’s birthday.

Marais made headlines across South Africa when she was found under a bench she was tied to on the floor at Mamelodi Regional Hospital on 29 May 2019.

The shocked family found a stranger in their grandmother’s bed under a blanket the family had brought for her from home. Her walking stick was also missing after the incident.

A security guard, two doctors and a nurse were placed on special leave following the release of this shocking footage

and the family subsequently reached an undisclosed settlement with the Gauteng health department.

“She was never the same person after the incident,” said Virginia Keppler, the family’s representative.

She leaves her two daughters Stephanie and Priscilla and sons Bazil, Willemse and Vernon.

“She was old and sickly. For the past couple of months, her health just kept on deteriorating. She died of natural causes,” Keppler said. She said the family was grateful Marais had died peacefully and that she had spent her last hours in the company of her children.

“As soon as the international borders reopened after closing due to the national lockdown regulations, Marais’s youngest daughter, Pricilla, flew in from America on 6 October with her two children to come to spend some time with her,” Keppler said.

Marais was described as a high-spirited person.

“That’s what the children loved about her. They would sit around her and laugh. She was a loving person who loved making jokes,” Keppler said.

“What we will always remember about her is the legacy she leaves behind.

“She took on the department of health following the inhuman treatment she received and having decided she was not going to take it laying down.”

Keppler said Marais’ action brought about change at the hospital.

“There are a lot of possible changes. We don’t expect them to change overnight but at least we can see some changes.”

The family thanked everyone for all the support received during the incident last year and again now with Marais’

passing. Keppler said former Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku sent his condolences to the family.

She added that the Marais family would like to thank the staff at the Eersterust Association and Community Health Centre for their unselfish care and love, and all those who had prayed for their relative.

“May Ouma Marais’ soul rest in perfect peace.”

Marais will be laid to rest at 9am at the Anglican Church in Eersterust on Saturday.

