Driver’s license holders urged to visit testing centres to avoid clogging in 2021

License holders were urged to visit driving licence testing centres as soon as possible to avoid clogging in January 2021.

“They should do so by using on the online booking platform at online.natis.gov.za,” said the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

The RTMC said motorists could visit any of the centres of their choice to renew their drivers’ licence cards.

“On Monday, all driving licensing testing centres would avail slots for renewal of driver licence cards and professional driving permit applications,” said the RTMC.

“These are slots which will be available to people whose driving licence cards have not yet expired, while all centres will avail slots for renewal based on available resource and their operational plan.”

All centres would also have slots for driver’s and learner’s license test applications, RTMC reiterated.

“When slots are released on this day, applicants who successfully secured an appointment must confirm their bookings.

“Bookings must be confirmed by making a payment from Wednesday to Friday. Failure to pay on time will result in the cancellation of the secured booking.”

On every Wednesday, all centres authorised to perform renewals would make resources to assist pensioners with their driving licence card renewals.

“Pensioners are not compelled to make an online booking to access a centre.

“While on Thursday, all centres that were authorised and capacitated to renew driving licence cards and process professional driving permit applications, would avail slots for priority renewal of drivers licence cards and professional driving permit applications.

“These slots will be available only to people whose driving licence cards have expired.

“To assist the process, applicants are encouraged to visit an optometrist for an eye test and take such eye test report to the centre.”

The RTMC said applicants must ensure their eye test reports were signed and stamped at their visited optometrist practices.

This article first appeared on Rekord and was republished with permission.

