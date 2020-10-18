Daily news update: Zweli Mkhize tests positive for Covid-19, 5,4m crocodile and manhunt for cop killers

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize tests positive for Covid-19

Health Minister Zweli Mhikze announced on Sunday that he and his wife, Dr May Mkhize, both tested positive for the Covid-19.

In a statement, Mkhize said they started showing mild symptoms and he was feeling abnormally exhausted throughout the day. They decided to get tested on Saturday.

Manhunt launched after Police Commander gunned down in driveway

A 72-hour activation plan was launched after the Station Commander attached to the Groblersdal Police Station was gunned down in an early morning attack outside his home in Mmaganagobuswa village.

57-year-old, Col Lebyane Jeffrey Seroka was shot dead in front of his gate at around 4:30am on Saturday morning, 17 October, the Review Online reports.

PICS: Fishermen stumble across massive 5,4m crocodile

Two fishermen caught more than they bargained for after stumbling across a massive 5,4 meter long crocodile at the Flag Boshielo Dam near Marble Hall.

Rikus Muller often fishes in the dam and recalls that he saw something drifting in the water resembling a tree stump while fishing with a friend last Friday, the Review Online reports.

Cool down with this kiwi and banana ice lollies recipe

Kiwi and banana ice lollies are the perfect treat for the family and friends during the warm weather.

Ice lollies are great for the warmer weather and they are easy to make.

It’s two more Soweto derbies as Chiefs draw Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals!

Kaizer Chiefs will face Orlando Pirates over two legs in the MTN8 semifinals, after the draw was conducted immediately after the quarterfinals were completed on Sunday evening.

The other semifinal will see Bloemfontein Celtic, who stunned Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium, take on SuperSport United.

Former Chiefs and Pirates goalkeeper Khuzwayo in hospital after stabbing

Former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Brilliant Khuzwayo is in hospital following a stabbing incident at his home town in Umlazi.

Khuzwayo posted the incident on his official Twitter account on Sunday morning, a day after if happened.

Free State readying itself as season ending Cross Country Series battleground

The 2020 South African Cross Country racing championship will be concluded with a double-barrel programme around Parys this coming Friday and Saturday (23-24 October). Each day will see a full national championship round, enabling the crowning of South African title holders after a severely depleted competition season.

According to the organisers, Friday will see competitors take on a 14-kilometre dash to determine the starting order of the Ford Parys 400 race later the same day.

