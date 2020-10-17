General 17.10.2020 09:32 pm

Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, heatwave, E-toll future still up in the air

Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, heatwave, E-toll future still up in the air

Moneyweb reported this week that Sanral has reissued the tender for the continued management of e-tolls, which it cancelled in March this year, despite the continuing uncertainty that exists over the future of e-tolls on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP). Image: Moneyweb

An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: 1,928 new cases, recovery rate stands at 90%

Dr Eric Goemare (R), and Nompumelelo Mantangana, a doctor and nurse with Doctors Without Borders (MSF), look at the progress being made in setting up a field hospital being set up in a sports hall in Khayelitsha, near Cape Town, on May 22, 2020. Both Goemare and Mantangana have experience in dealing with the AIDS epidemic of the early 2000’s in this area.
This field hospital is being set up with the support of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) as part of South Africa’s fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

As of Saturday, the total number of detected Covid-19 cases is 702 131, 1,928 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

38 more deaths have also been reported: 10 from Eastern Cape, 10 from the Free State, 17 from Gauteng and one from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18,408 and the total number of recoveries is 630,436 which translate to 90%.

E-toll future still up in the air

The sun sets over an e-toll gantry on the N1 highway near Randburg, 16 September 2014. Picture: Michel Bega

The government is currently deliberating the future of e-tolls on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

These deliberations are taking place amid confusion and uncertainty about the validity of claims that motorists who do not pay their e-toll accounts will be fined R1 000 for each offence in terms of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Act.

Heat wave to affect six provinces from Sunday

Image: iStock

The South African weather service has forecast persistent hot temperatures in some parts of the country for the next three days.

The heatwave will start from Sunday, 18 October to Tuesday, 20 October, the sweltering temperatures will be experienced in provinces such as Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Lowveld of Limpopo, the Free States, North West including eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Man, 26, arrested for the alleged murder of a 14 year old teenager

A 26-year-old male has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 14-year-old girlfriend in the Free State.

In a statement, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the deceased, Edwinah Bolosha was last seen by her uncle on 10 October 2020 around 8pm when she was going to a sleepover at a friend’s house.

There’s a new book on Karens written by two Karens

Two real-life ‘Karens’ write a book on the rule guard of being a Karen for good. Photo: iStock

The name Karen has now become synonymous with negative connotations in 2020. A meme that has taken over the internet.

Two real-life Karen’s offer their thoughts on how and when to be a Karen, and how and when to shut up. They have written a book titled The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes. The digital launch of the book took place on 13 October and was hosted by journalist Lester Kiwett.

Dreary Pirates scrape through to MTN8 semifinals after slender win over ten-man City

Terrence Dzvukamanja of Orlando Pirates celebrates his goal with teammates during the 2020 MTN8 QuarterFinal match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 17 October 2020 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates did just enough to get a goal that ensured they pass through to the MTN8 semifinals after beating Cape Town City 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.
The performance by the Buccaneers was rather dull and lacked the fluidity expected of the team even after they gained a one man advantage in the first half.
Victor Matfield

Retired Springbok icon Victor Matfield during his playing days. Picture: Gallo Images

Victor Matfield, South Africa’s most capped international with 127 appearances, has supported SA Rugby’s decision to withdraw the Springboks from the Rugby Championship, explaining why it would amount to gross negligence to throw the players into battle in Australia with so little game-time under their belts.

The maximum amount of game-time any locally-based Springbok has enjoyed for the last six months is 240 minutes, way off the 400-500 minutes the medical specialists have said is safe before playing Test rugby.

WATCH: Quartararo safe after heart-stopping high speed MotoGP crash

Petronas Yamaha SRT’s French rider Fabio Quartararo rides during the third MotoGP free practice session of the Moto Grand Prix of Aragon at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz on October 17, 2020. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP)

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo required medical attention but appeared to have escaped serious injury after a heart-stopping high speed crash towards the end of Saturday’s Aragon Grand Prix third free practice session.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was thrown onto the circuit’s tarmac after losing control of his Yamaha SRT satellite bike when braking into a bend.

 

Pushing all the wrong buttons in Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Making waves

When it comes to big cars, and by big cars I mean bakkies and SUVs, I think there are more and more of us women that are starting to understand why they are so cool to drive.

They are spacious, and you sit nice and high above the normal cars, and this makes you feel like you can safely ride over anything you want.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Racial tone in Senekal ‘just the paraphernalia of South African politics’

Courts Another suspect arrested over Senekal court riot

State Capture Leave my children alone – Jacob Zuma tells Zondo commission

Crime ‘It’s not a black and white thing,’ says Horner family as they call for calm in Senekal

Courts Bloodied clothing from sheep slaughter: Senekal suspects in court (video)


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition