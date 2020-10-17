Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, heatwave, E-toll future still up in the air

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: 1,928 new cases, recovery rate stands at 90%

As of Saturday, the total number of detected Covid-19 cases is 702 131, 1,928 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

38 more deaths have also been reported: 10 from Eastern Cape, 10 from the Free State, 17 from Gauteng and one from Mpumalanga. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18,408 and the total number of recoveries is 630,436 which translate to 90%.

E-toll future still up in the air

The government is currently deliberating the future of e-tolls on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP).

These deliberations are taking place amid confusion and uncertainty about the validity of claims that motorists who do not pay their e-toll accounts will be fined R1 000 for each offence in terms of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Act.

Heat wave to affect six provinces from Sunday

The South African weather service has forecast persistent hot temperatures in some parts of the country for the next three days.

The heatwave will start from Sunday, 18 October to Tuesday, 20 October, the sweltering temperatures will be experienced in provinces such as Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Lowveld of Limpopo, the Free States, North West including eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Man, 26, arrested for the alleged murder of a 14 year old teenager

A 26-year-old male has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 14-year-old girlfriend in the Free State.

In a statement, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the deceased, Edwinah Bolosha was last seen by her uncle on 10 October 2020 around 8pm when she was going to a sleepover at a friend’s house.

There’s a new book on Karens written by two Karens

The name Karen has now become synonymous with negative connotations in 2020. A meme that has taken over the internet.

Two real-life Karen’s offer their thoughts on how and when to be a Karen, and how and when to shut up. They have written a book titled The Karen Book of Rules by Karin Schimke and Karen Jeynes. The digital launch of the book took place on 13 October and was hosted by journalist Lester Kiwett.

Dreary Pirates scrape through to MTN8 semifinals after slender win over ten-man City

Orlando Pirates did just enough to get a goal that ensured they pass through to the MTN8 semifinals after beating Cape Town City 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday evening.

The performance by the Buccaneers was rather dull and lacked the fluidity expected of the team even after they gained a one man advantage in the first half.

Victor Matfield, South Africa’s most capped international with 127 appearances, has supported SA Rugby’s decision to withdraw the Springboks from the Rugby Championship, explaining why it would amount to gross negligence to throw the players into battle in Australia with so little game-time under their belts.

The maximum amount of game-time any locally-based Springbok has enjoyed for the last six months is 240 minutes, way off the 400-500 minutes the medical specialists have said is safe before playing Test rugby.

WATCH: Quartararo safe after heart-stopping high speed MotoGP crash

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo required medical attention but appeared to have escaped serious injury after a heart-stopping high speed crash towards the end of Saturday’s Aragon Grand Prix third free practice session.

The 21-year-old Frenchman was thrown onto the circuit’s tarmac after losing control of his Yamaha SRT satellite bike when braking into a bend.

Pushing all the wrong buttons in Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

When it comes to big cars, and by big cars I mean bakkies and SUVs, I think there are more and more of us women that are starting to understand why they are so cool to drive.

They are spacious, and you sit nice and high above the normal cars, and this makes you feel like you can safely ride over anything you want.

