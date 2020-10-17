Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Senekal protests and Zuma tells Zondo commission to back off

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Friday, the total number of detected Covid-19 cases is 700, 203, with 2,019 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

61 more deaths have also been reported: 14 from Eastern Cape, 21 from the Free State, 11 from KwaZulu Natal, 4 from Gauteng and 11 from Northern Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18,370.

Horner, 22, was found dead tied to a pole with multiple stab wounds. Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, were arrested for suspected links to the murder. But their first court appearance turned to violence when farmers stormed the court’s corridors to confront the alleged killers.

EFF members started protesting in the street allocated to them from before 7am in Senekal, where two suspects in the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner, 22, made their second appearance at the Senekal Magistrate’s Court.

In video footage, EFF members can be heard singing the song as they protest against the destruction of state property by “white arrogance”, as explained by Malema.

The first suspect, André Pienaar, a 52-year-old farmer accused of inciting violence, was arrested on Wednesday, 7 October.

He is facing charges of assault, malicious damage to property and public violence. A proposed charge of terrorism was not approved by the NPA, and thus removed from the charge sheet.

He was denied bail after making a brief appearance in the same court on Tuesday morning.

“I am pleading with our law enforcement agencies, our media, the banks and more particularly the investigators of the commission, to leave my children out of their brief to scapegoat and punish me in order to conceal the crimes of the powerful. My children were not in government and should not be dragged into battles designed to destroy me,” said the former president.

Sodi has been in the spotlight over the last few weeks for his involvement in the controversial multimillion-rand asbestos audit project case after he was publicly arrested and had most of his assets seized.

Singer Makhadzi Muimbi’s new album was released on Thursday midnight and it has been met by great applause by fans.

The 21-track album titled Kokovha (Crawl) has landed on the top trends on Twitter. Makhadzi, real name Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, thanked all the fans for the love. In the build-up to the release of the album, the Matorokisi hitmaker had a listening party attended by another Limpopo finest Sho Madjozi.

Before moving to the 113-year-old Cairo club last month, the South African had tackled Wydad eight times as coach of Mamelodi Sundowns and succeeded just twice.

This is the first major test for the Ahly coach after two victories and a draw in the Egyptian Premier League since replacing Swiss Rene Weiler, who did not renew his contract.

Ahly and Wydad have met eight times in the elite African club competition from 2011 and each side has won twice.

Rassie Erasmus, Director of Rugby, said that his department had planned for every scenario.

“We worked out that the players needed a minimum of 400 minutes of game time before they could be ready for a Test match,” said Erasmus.

“The overseas-based players had started playing before us and they would have been getting close to that time by 7 November.

“But many of those have completed their programmes or have had COVID outbreaks which has interrupted the planning. The Japanese based players haven’t played any rugby at all, while the home-based players would be well short of 400 minutes by the time of kick off.”

As mentioned, the Mach 1 is otherwise unchanged and rides as standard on 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels wrapped in track focused Michelin Pilot Sport 4, while also receiving the revised MagneRide adaptive suspension, stiffer dampers and springs, recalibrated electric power steering, tweaked anti roll-bars and bushings, upgraded brake booster, new intake manifold, the same toe-link as the GT500, front splitter and the Gurney flap rear spoiler.

Riding on bespoke 20-inch black Clayton alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion tyres, the W580’s other exterior revisions consists of a Walkinshaw specific grille, wheel arch cladding, black W580 decals at the base of the doors and on the tailgate, bi-xenon headlights, a sports bar otherwise not fitted not the standard Highline trim that serves as a base, twin black racing stripes on the bonnet, LED fog lights and a W580 builder’s plaque inside.

