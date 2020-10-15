Daily news update: Senekal on edge, Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa’s economic recovery plan

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news

Police have pulled out all stops in preparation for the massive numbers expected to descend on the small Free State town of Senekal tomorrow, with officers from all over the province deployed.

Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, will make their second appearance in court on Friday morning, in connection with the murder of farm foreman Brendin Horner, and tensions are palpable.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa now stands at 698,184.

1,770 new cases have been identified since the last report, while 158 new deaths have been recorded: 22 from Eastern Cape, 19 from Free State, 38 from KwaZulu-Natal, 70 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo and 4 from Western Cape.

The total number of deaths now stands at 18,309.

Ramaphosa announced a set of extraordinary measures to restore confidence in the country’s economy, with the main objectives being the job creation through aggressive infrastructure investment, as well as re-industrialisation through growing small business, while strengthening medium and large businesses.

He conceded that while the country faced “immense challenges in the many years before the Coronavirus hit us,” the pandemic has worsened the impact of these challenges.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s controversial report on the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has become the latest to be thrown out in court.

Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen, sitting in the High Court in Pretoria, reviewed and set aside the report and declared it constitutionally invalid for “lack of jurisdiction”.

Mkhwebane’s investigation into the FSCA came on the back of a complaint lodged by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema in 2017.

Agrizzi made his first appearance at the court on Wednesday having failed to show up due to illness earlier this month.

The state opposed the former COO’s bail application due to the fact that he lied under oath in his previous affidavit, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The state also argued Agrizzi is a flight risk.

“Why should we be scared of retired soldiers when we were not scared of them when they were soldiers, when they legitimately carried guns to kill black people. We confronted them with stones, let history repeat itself. We’re not going to live in fear here because we think white farmers are former generals, they can go to hell, murderers generals!”

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said after Sitole received a report on the charges against Mgwenya, due processes were followed resulting in her immediate suspension on Wednesday “pending a departmental investigation”.

Mgwenya is due back in court next month when she will be joined by more than a dozen more accused in the case – among them former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Earlier this week, Elsdon drew the ire of the queer community and their allies when she said: “It is in the Bible, the word of God is very specific…. And I know people begin to argue about ‘is whether the Bible is the word of God or ancient scriptures…’ The reality of the word of God is that it has been proved and approved and researched and approved as ancient scripture and disapproved by many over many centuries. People love to disapprove the word of God. The bottom line is that the word of God is very clear that homosexuality is a sin.”

While many have all but given up on hosting their annual shindigs, the organisers of the Feather Awards have decided to forge on in ensuring their 12th annual ceremony goes on, even if they have to adjust to “the new normal”.

Founded in 2008 by queer activists Thami Kotlolo and Joe Correira, the Feathers are an LGBTIQ+ Awards ceremony aimed at recognising and commending African queer people doing great things and the allies that support, entertain and inspire them.

Hunt has a squad full of internationals and a team no doubt buoyed by what they call in the game a ‘new coach bounce’ that should see Chiefs start the season in fine spirits, under the wise hand of a man with a sackful of Premier Soccer League silverware in his 20-plus years coaching in South Africa.

Here, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark takes a look at what Hunt’s starting XI could be for Sunday’s game.

SA Rugby refused to comment Thursday on reports that the world champion Springboks will not defend the Rugby Championship title in Australia from next month due to insufficient preparations.

South Africa were included with Australia, Argentina and New Zealand in the fixtures, but the organisers admitted last month that there were doubts about their participation.

“So far in October, we have seen both the Rand/US dollar exchange rate and international oil prices working in South Africa’s favour. After a large spike in the daily exchange rate in the second half of September, the Rand has returned to its previous leisurely strengthening trajectory, improving from around R16.70 to the dollar at the start of October to its current level of about R16.55,” the AA said in a statement.

Having debuted the third generation Flying Spur last year, Bentley has now supplemented the W12 powered model with a new V8 as the range’s entry-level offering.

Officially the only Bentley sedan still available following the end of Mulsanne production earlier this year, the V8, externally, remains unchanged from sibling apart from the standard 20-inch ten-spoke as opposed to 21-inch alloy wheels, and an optional Blackline styling pack.

