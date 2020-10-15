 
 
Calm before the storm? Senekal prepares for conflict

Police have pulled out all stops in preparation for the massive numbers expected to descend on the small Free State town of Senekal tomorrow, with officers from all over the province deployed.

Marizka Coetzer
15 Oct 2020
06:50:39 PM
Police officers outside the Senekal Police Station during a briefing ahead of the court appearance of a farm attacker, 15 October 2020, Free State. Picture: Jacques Nelles

There was already a heavy police presence in Senekal on Thursday afternoon, as the Free State town prepared itself  for thousands of farmers and political party members expected to descend on the local magistrates court. Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, will make their second appearance in court on Friday morning, in connection with the murder of farm foreman Brendin Horner, and tensions are palpable. Last Tuesday, a protest outside the court quickly turned violent when a group of angry farmers stormed the court’s holding cells, in an attempt to get to the two suspects after their...

