Calm before the storm? Senekal prepares for conflict

There was already a heavy police presence in Senekal on Thursday afternoon, as the Free State town prepared itself for thousands of farmers and political party members expected to descend on the local magistrates court.

Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, will make their second appearance in court on Friday morning, in connection with the murder of farm foreman Brendin Horner, and tensions are palpable.

Last Tuesday, a protest outside the court quickly turned violent when a group of angry farmers stormed the court’s holding cells, in an attempt to get to the two suspects after their first appearance. During the protest, a police vehicle was overturned and burned, while the court building was also damaged.

A day later, Andre Pienaar, a local businessman, was arrested in connection with public violence, malicious damage to state property and attempted murder, after being identified as one of the supposed instigators of the violence. Pienaar is due back in court on 20 November.

Meanwhile, it would seem it is business as usual in town, despite the heavy police presence with vehicles and officers from Parys, Botshabelo, Heuningspruit, Dealesville, Heilbron and other Free State towns parked around the Senekal police station in preparation for Friday’s expected fireworks.

Protesters from the Unite Against Farm murders and attacks, AfriForum, as well as the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) and the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) are all expected outside the court.

Kallie Roux, organiser of the Unite against farm murders/attacks group, said he met with the public order police on Wednesday.

“No firearms or knives (weapons) will be allowed in Senekal, a roadblock will be held to make no one with weapons will be allowed to enter.”

Roux further said different locations (streets) were allocated to the various groups protesting on the day, in an attempt to keep the protest peaceful.

Police Nyalas outside the Senekal Police Station ahead of the court appearance of a farm attacker, 15 October 2020, Free State. A young boy runs past Police Vehicles outside the Senekal Police Station ahead of the court appearance of a farm attacker, 15 October 2020, Free State. Johannes Makati a caddy from a nearby golf course and long time resident in Senekal, 15 October 2020, Free State. Engela van Wyk and her granddaughter, Adele Van Wyk live near the Senekal Police station, 15 October 2020, Free State.

At around 16:00, officers were seen parading in front of the station while being addressed by senior officers. Three police nyalas were parked outside the station, beside a mobile Joint Operation Centre (JOC) which was parked at the cordoned-off street in front of the court.

Inside the court premises, trailers with barbed wire were waiting to be deployed, not far from where protesters and police clashed the previous week.

In the nearby town of Paul Roux, a group of curious residents stood in the streets, checking out what was suspected to be an unmarked police vehicle in the area, presumably looking for more information or suspects. A group of women and children opposite the house of one of the suspects’ sister, said they are confused and feel unsafe.

“We want these people committing these murders to rot in jail,” they told The Citizen, before saying they aren’t planning to join Friday’s expected protest in Senekal.

This same fear over what might happen is also evident in Senekal, where residents have mixed emotions about the looming court date.

“We are scared, I fear for my grandmother and my children’s lives. It feels confined in this small town. We don’t feel safe,” Senekal resident, Daniel de Beer said.

“My heart is very sore about what happened here, but I am not going tomorrow,” Johannes Makati said.

Engela van Wyk, who has lived in the town for the past 40 years, was slightly more positive, saying she isn’t afraid of what might happen. “God is in control,” she said.

“The protest is silly, they must bring back the death penalty.”

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said they will be attending the protest to launch their Community Safety Charter. The organisation says events in Senekal underline the need not just for honest, rational debate about key challenges facing South Africa, but practical solutions capable of uniting the reasonable majority of South Africans.

