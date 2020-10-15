WATCH: Cop arrested after assaulting supermarket manager

A police officer has been arrested after he was seen in CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage assaulting a man in Reiger Park, Ekurhuleni.

The police officer was set to make an appearance at the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday while the incident was being investigated, according to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola.

“The Ipid is investigating the incident. The constable has already been detained and will appear in court,” Cola said.

In the footage, the officer was seen walking towards the man – who is a manager at a Pick ‘n Pay store – before delivering a blow to the face as the alleged victim tumbled to the ground. The incident prompted another police officer to intervene to put an end to the attack on the victim.

The exact details to what started the incident remains unclear along with the extent of the victim’s injuries.

WATCH @SAPoliceService members assault a man in Reiger Park last night. Cops cannot be a law unto themselves. This nonsense must be stopped.

Meanwhile, a Limpopo traffic traffic officer – who was seen assaulting a motorist in a video that circulated on social media – was slapped with a letter of intention to suspend by the Makhuduthamaga Municipality.

The municipality had launched an internal investigation into the incident – which occurred near a petrol station in Jane Purse, Limpopo, on Saturday, 3 October.

The traffic officer was required to provide the municipality with a full representation within the next 48 hours on why he should not be suspended from work, according to the municipality’s spokesperson Lemson Moropjane.

In a video circulating on social media, the traffic officer is seen slapping the motorist a number of times before tripping and pinning him to the ground.

The traffic officer is also heard saying “wa telela, wang ntlwaela“, which suggests that he may have received or felt disrespected. The altercation allegedly started after the traffic officer pulled over the man for drunk driving.

