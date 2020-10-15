Hotline to report Covid-19 Ters fraud launched

The department of labour has launched a fraud hotline for Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits.

In a statement on Wednesday, UIF acting commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst said the launch of fraud hotline platforms were for the public to report all suspicious criminal activity related to the Covid-19 Ters and any other UIF fraud related matters.

“Since the inception of the Covid-19 Ters relief scheme, the UIF has been beset with a plethora of fraud allegations and complaints from clients and companies,” said Bronkhorst.

“I am, therefore, urging anyone with information regarding any Covid-19 Ters fraud or any other UIF fraud related matter to report this to us without any delay.”

Bronkhorst said those who report were encouraged to “provide as much details as possible”.

“Whistleblowers are encouraged to provide as much details as possible, such as the UIF reference number of the company, address, ID numbers concerned and contact details when reporting,” said Bronkhorst.

She added that each case will be treated on its own merits and the turnaround time to finalise the allegation would vary depending on the complexity of the matter.

The reporting platforms are available 24 hours per day, 365 days a year and in all 11 official languages.

The public can use the following platforms to report Covid-19 Ters related fraud: Toll free number 0800-212-799 or SMS call-back on 30916, email uif@thehotline.co.za or fax to email to 0867-261-681.

Recovered funds

Meanwhile, UIF spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi confirmed that the UIF has recovered R3.2 billion in Ters funds which were paid in error.

Buthelezi said some companies received overpayments worth billions of rands, with an estimated R1 billion paid to individuals who were not supposed to receive the payout.

He said that investigations are continuing, and some applicants who defrauded the fund have already been arrested.

Last week Friday the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested a female company director in the Mtititi community, near Malamulele in Limpopo, who stole over R3.2 million from the Ters benefit for more than 242 workers whose contracts were terminated before the lockdown came into effect in March.

Nine other employers have been arrested due to fraudulent Ters claims, and more arrests are expected as 157 cases are currently being investigated.

Ninety of these companies apparently claimed for employees who don’t exist, or they claimed for workers who could do their work as per normal circumstances during the first phase of lockdown.

Some claimed for employees who had left the company before the pandemic.

This article first appeared on Northglen News and was republished with permission. Additional reporting from Moneyweb.

