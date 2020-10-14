Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, State of Disaster extended, Agrizzi denied bail and spotlight on SA borders

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Wednesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 696,414 positive cases of Covid-19, with 1,877 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

123 more deaths have been recorded: 44 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free State, 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 35 from Gauging, 8 from North West and 5 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 18,151.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday confirmed that the national state of disaster has been extended by one month.

Dlamini-Zuma said the decision was made “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster.”

“The biggest headache of the NPA is extradition to South Africa to stand trial in order to account for allegations against them. I cannot add to the headache. With that said, Mr Agrizzi, your application for bail has been dismissed.”

Agrizzi and former top ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

DA MP Samantha Graham said the economic and social problems in neighbouring countries will have a huge impact on South Africa.

“As long as we have more of what they need, the more they will cross over to us. We have a First World plan for a Third World problem. We have a great plan here, but we need to sort out the social ills. We cannot allow these problems to continue. Stop putting the cart before the horse,” she said.

Alongside SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi, lead investigator Claudia O’Brien told the committee that four Eskom officials received unlawful payment amounting to R44.4 million on new build projects at various power stations.

Reducing your interest rate on a home loan is an option many homeowners should explore, especially if they are a loyal customer with a good credit profile.

In an interview with Moneyweb’s Nompumelelo Siziba, conveyancing attorney from WDW Inc, Meyer de Waal, explained that there are ways to renegotiate your home loan interest rate, but that this is on the customer to initiate this process.

He said there are three elements which are critical in assessing your home loan.

In the clip, Phat Joe (real name Majota Kambule) can be seen seated at a dinner table with four dinner guests. One of his guests, pastor and former beauty queen Gerri Elsdon (nee Rantseli) can be heard trying to explain her interpretation of the Bible and how this shapes her opinion of homosexuality.

This is not the first time the two brands have partnered together. Their first collection included designer clothes and accessories which was highly successful.

The second collection broadens their products, following the same format now features two specially formulated designer perfumes and a range of clothing and accessories centred on a fresh signature print. That has a lot of vibrancy and inspired by underwater fusion and excitement. Its intention is to bring the look and feel of the catwalk into everyday life.

Time is nearly up for the Springboks!

They have been given until Friday – an additional 48 hours – by Sanzaar to make up their minds about playing in the Rugby Championship.

The competition is scheduled to start on 7 November – just over three weeks from now – with the Boks set to face Argentina in Brisbane in their first appearance since winning the World Cup against England in Japan a year ago.

After a lot of speculation, Orlando Pirates have finally landed Kaizer Chiefs target Thabang Monare, who joins the club following the sale of Bidvest Wits.

The Buccaneers confirmed Monare’s signing on Wednesday morning.

The former Wits and Jomo Cosmos Star has previously stated that he would love to don the gold and black colours of Chiefs.

But with Amakhosi awaiting their transfer ban appeal verdict, it seems the Buccaneers moved swiftly to ensure that they land the hard-working central midfielder.

Using the same EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the GTI, Volkswagen has however added new fuel injectors, a tweaked ECU and a new intercooler to raise power from 180 kW to 221 kW with torque increasing from 370 Nm to 400 Nm. Paired to a toggle switch operated seven-speed DSG, the Clubsport will get from 0-100 km/h in “under six seconds” and hit the electronic buffers at 250 km/h.

Unlike the GT350, the Mach 1 eschews the normally aspirated 390 kW 5.2-litre Voodoo V8 for the Bullitt’s 358 kW 5.0-litre Coyote V8 with the amount of twist going to the rear wheels via a standard six-speed manual or, for the first time, the now widely used General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic.

