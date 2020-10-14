General 14.10.2020 11:06 pm

Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, State of Disaster extended, Agrizzi denied bail and spotlight on SA borders

Citizen reporter
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, State of Disaster extended, Agrizzi denied bail and spotlight on SA borders

Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi appears at Palm Ridge Magistrates court for fraud and corruption charges, 14 October 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

Covid-19 update: 123 new deaths bring total to 18,151

Source: Health department

As of Wednesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 696,414 positive cases of Covid-19, with 1,877 new cases identified since the last report, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

123 more deaths have been recorded: 44 from Eastern Cape, 14 from Free State, 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 35 from Gauging, 8 from North West and 5 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 18,151.

Cabinet extends State of Disaster by one month

Minister of Cogta Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: ANA reporter

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday confirmed that the national state of disaster has been extended by one month.

Dlamini-Zuma said the decision was made “taking into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state to address the impact of the disaster.”

Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi denied bail

“The biggest headache of the NPA is extradition to South Africa to stand trial in order to account for allegations against them. I cannot add to the headache. With that said, Mr Agrizzi, your application for bail has been dismissed.”

Agrizzi and former top ANC MP Vincent Smith appeared on Wednesday on charges of fraud and corruption.

We are fragile at borders, we could be bombed at any time – Parliament hears

An illegal immigrant can be seen running into the bushes after illegally crossing into South Africa through a damaged section of the South African Mozambican border fence, 15 November 2018, Mpumalanga. Picture: Jacques Nelles

DA MP Samantha Graham said the economic and social problems in neighbouring countries will have a huge impact on South Africa.

“As long as we have more of what they need, the more they will cross over to us. We have a First World plan for a Third World problem. We have a great plan here, but we need to sort out the social ills. We cannot allow these problems to continue. Stop putting the cart before the horse,” she said.

SIU reveals how four Eskom officials got R44.4m in unlawful payments

Image: Moneyweb

Alongside SIU head Advocate Andy Mothibi, lead investigator Claudia O’Brien told the committee that four Eskom officials received unlawful payment amounting to R44.4 million on new build projects at various power stations.

How to be savvy and renegotiate your home loan interest rate

Home owners often feel the interest rates of home loans are out of their control, and subject to how generous the South African Reserve Bank will be in dropping basis points. Picture: iStock

Reducing your interest rate on a home loan is an option many homeowners should explore, especially if they are a loyal customer with a good credit profile.

In an interview with Moneyweb’s Nompumelelo Siziba, conveyancing attorney from WDW Inc, Meyer de Waal, explained that there are ways to renegotiate your home loan interest rate, but that this is on the customer to initiate this process.

He said there are three elements which are critical in assessing your home loan.

Multichoice distances itself from homophobic comments made on Phat Joe’s new show

A screenshot from 1Magic’s show Cheeky Palate, hosted by Phat Joe | Picture: Screenshot

In the clip, Phat Joe (real name Majota Kambule) can be seen seated at a dinner table with four dinner guests. One of his guests, pastor and former beauty queen Gerri Elsdon (nee Rantseli) can be heard trying to explain her interpretation of the Bible and how this shapes her opinion of homosexuality.

David Tlale adds another label to his brand

David Tlale ‘Exotic’ fragrances. Photo: By Henry Marsh. Supplied

This is not the first time the two brands have partnered together. Their first collection included designer clothes and accessories which was highly successful.

The second collection broadens their products, following the same format now features two specially formulated designer perfumes and a range of clothing and accessories centred on a fresh signature print. That has a lot of vibrancy and inspired by underwater fusion and excitement. Its intention is to bring the look and feel of the catwalk into everyday life.

Rugby Champs: Why the Boks are waiting another 48 hours to make a call

Springboks

The Springboks are still undecided about playing in the Rugby Championship in Australia from next month. Picture: Getty Images

Time is nearly up for the Springboks!

They have been given until Friday – an additional 48 hours – by Sanzaar to make up their minds about playing in the Rugby Championship.

The competition is scheduled to start on 7 November – just over three weeks from now – with the Boks set to face Argentina in Brisbane in their first appearance since winning the World Cup against England in Japan a year ago.

Pirates beat Chiefs to Monare signing 

Thabang Monare of Bidvest Wits (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

After a lot of speculation, Orlando Pirates have finally landed Kaizer Chiefs target Thabang Monare, who joins the club following the sale of Bidvest Wits.

The Buccaneers confirmed Monare’s signing on Wednesday morning.

The former Wits and Jomo Cosmos Star has previously stated that he would love to don the gold and black colours of Chiefs.

But with Amakhosi awaiting their transfer ban appeal verdict, it seems the Buccaneers moved swiftly to ensure that they land the hard-working central midfielder.

R-lite? Volkswagen unleashes new Golf GTI Clubsport as TCR replacement

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport

Using the same EA888 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the GTI, Volkswagen has however added new fuel injectors, a tweaked ECU and a new intercooler to raise power from 180 kW to 221 kW with torque increasing from 370 Nm to 400 Nm. Paired to a toggle switch operated seven-speed DSG, the Clubsport will get from 0-100 km/h in “under six seconds” and hit the electronic buffers at 250 km/h.

Ford Mustang Mach 1 going global but nothing yet on South African availability

Ford Mustang Mach 1

Unlike the GT350, the Mach 1 eschews the normally aspirated 390 kW 5.2-litre Voodoo V8 for the Bullitt’s 358 kW 5.0-litre Coyote V8 with the amount of twist going to the rear wheels via a standard six-speed manual or, for the first time, the now widely used General Motors co-developed ten-speed automatic.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition