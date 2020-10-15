Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer grant winner probes artificial light

Selected from a record entry of 217 applications from 26 countries in Africa, Dr Bernard WT Coetzee, from the University of Witwatersrand’s Global Change Institute, has been announced as the winner of the second, annual $150,000 (about R2.4 million) Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer (JWO) grant.

The aim of the JWO grant, is to support an African-led research programme that has the potential to significantly contribute to the advancement of environmental and allied sciences – specifically to identify and address real-world issues that affect Africa.

Coetzee’s research aims to understand the impact of the use of artificial light in Africa and how it may increase vector disease transmission (malaria, zika virus, dengue fever). Mosquitos for example, cause an estimated 700,000 deaths globally per annum and affect millions of people in Africa. His research also investigates the impact of artificial light on biodiversity.

This understanding will ensure the promotion of affordable and energy-efficient artificial lighting technologies that do not increase human health risks or compromise the attainment of the sustainable development goals.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity I have been given to undertake this important research,” said Coetzee, the honorary research fellow at Wits University, at an event hosted by Oppenheimer Generations in Rosebank recently.

“I look forward to expanding the network across Africa and collaborating in a way that makes our proposed solutions to the benefit not only for development and growth on the continent, but also for the good health and wellbeing of our people.”

The JWO grant provides funding to allow researchers to investigate options and provide evidence to assist with decision making with regards to natural resources and encourages practical action to implement innovative solutions at local, regional, and national levels for the benefit of their populations.

