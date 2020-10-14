Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Malema, Ndlozi assault case, Msimanga facing sexual harassment allegations and farmer denied bail

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news:

As of Tuesday, South Africa has recorded a total of 694,537 positive cases of Covid-19 cases, with 1,178 new cases identified since the last report.

The country has also recorded 165 more deaths: 31 from Eastern Cape, 28 from the Free State, 50 from KwaZulu-Natal, 31 from Gauteng, 5 from Limpopo, 4 from Mpumalanga, 5 from Northern Cape and 11 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 18,028.

Lobby group AfriForum, who has been trying get to the EFF officials prosecuted, said it would be back in court when the trial starts after the organisation’s head of policy and action Ernest Roets showed up in court on Tuesday.

Roets said outside the court that he believed that Malema was “above the law” and must be held accountable for his actions.

Molapo turned to the police on Monday after her complaint within the party was seemingly dismissed when DA Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty implied in a statement on Sunday that she was attempting to get back at Msimanga.

The Limpopo Tracing Team followed up on information provided by Crime Intelligence and went to a house in Metz, Ga-Sekororo, the home one of the outstanding alleged CIT robbers. The police did not find the suspect but upon searching the house, they recovered large amount of money, said the South African Police Service (SAPS) on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old was arrested last Wednesday, 7 October, after farmers engaged in violent protests outside the court the day before as the two suspects in the murder of 22-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner made their first appearance.

In a report released last month, the Auditor-General outlined that Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF’s) Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) payments were made to dead people, children, prisoners as well as foreigners who had no made contributions to the fund for 12 months.

In the clip, Phat Joe (real name Majota Kambule) can be seen seated at a dinner table with four dinner guests. One of his guests, pastor and former beauty queen Gerri Elsdon (nee Rantseli) can be heard trying to explain her interpretation of the Bible and how this shapes her opinion of homosexuality.

There have been media reports that the ending of the relationship has taken a toll on her with her career suffering in the process. Speaking to The Citizen, Generations publicist Nandipha Phansi confirmed that the actress’ contract has not been renewed but would not delve into the allegations that the actress was fired or that her behaviour was the reason for her departure.

In search of their first IPL title, India captain Virat Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their best start to a campaign with five wins from seven games. “King” Kohli found form with a half-century in his team’s win over Rajasthan on October 3. Bottom of the table last year, Bangalore are now level with leaders Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on 10 points. South African veteran AB De Villiers, who hit an explosive 73 in Monday’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders, has played a key role. Kohli hailed the South African as “super-human”.

Ofori has long been linked with a move to the Buccaneers who have been struggling with their goalkeeping department since Senzo Meyiwa’s unexpected death in 2014. The club have since tried a number of trusted keepers but none could make the No.1 spot theirs with silly schoolboy errors becoming a familiar hindrance to Pirates’ progress.

Officially the fastest and most powerful Mini to roll-out of the Oxford Plant, the GP makes use of the same 2.0-litre turbocharged engine as the Cooper S and standard JCW, but with an output of 225kW/450Nm as opposed to the latter’s 170kW/320Nm. Mated to an eight-speed Steptronic gearbox with a mechanical locking differential included, the JCW GP will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 265 km/h.

BMW Motorrad introduced the M vehicle strategy at the end of 2018 for motorcycles and has been offering M optional equipment and M performance parts ever since. With the new M 1000 RR though, the first Motorrad M model based on the S 1000 RR, has just been revealed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.